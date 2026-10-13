RIP Sridevi: Some Rare And Unseen Pics Of The Actress That Proves She Was A Born Star!

The sudden demise of veteran actor Sridevi has sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry with many Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan mourning and expressing their condolences.

The actor, who was 54, died late on Saturday night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Check out some rare and unseen pictures of Sridevi by clicking on the slider below., Tamil Nadu. Her father was a lawyer. She has a sister and two stepbrothers.

Sridevi is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses of all times.

Little Sridevi began her career as a child actor at the age of four in Tamil movie Kandan Karunai playing the role of young Muruga with Tamil Cinema's thespian Sivaji Ganesan and acted in many Tamil and Telugu movies from then on.

Baby Sridevi's super performance in Poombatta (1971) in Malayalam won her the Kerala State Government Award for Best Child Artist.

Sridevi also starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor posing for shutterbugs.

Sridevi with newborn daughter Jhan

Sridevi's candid click while dancing at brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor's wedding.

Sridevi with Anil, Sonam, Maheep, Boney, Jhanvi and others from the Kapoor khandaan.

Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi has been bombarded with film offers already but the pretty lady wants to polish her acting skills first and then enter the industry.