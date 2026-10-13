Folgate Launches Business Of Sport Advisory Practice
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Folgate has launched Business of Sport, a new advisory practice designed to help organisations make and execute high-stakes decisions involving sport.
The practice is led by Jeremy Clark, Josie Stevens, Peter Thomas and Folgate co-founder Dave Scott, and will advise brands, rights holders, investors, agencies, governments, institutions and talent on strategy, investment, partnerships, reputation and performance.
It is the latest specialist practice from Folgate, the senior advisory collective set up in 2024 by former Omnicom and Ketchum leaders Scott, David Gallagher and Mark Hume.
The firm has since expanded its international network and launched dedicated offers including Folgate Middle East and executive communications practice The Executive Voice, led by former CNN International anchor Hannah Vaughan Jones and Folgate co-founder Gallagher.
Business of Sport will position itself as an independent adviser, with no sports rights to sell, media to buy or campaigns to deliver. The team says it will begin with a client's own commercial and organisational objectives, then draw on relevant expertise across strategy and insight, partnerships, communications, stakeholder confidence and performance optimisation.
Clark (pictured) spent more than 20 years at WPP, where he built and led an international specialist business operating in more than 60 markets. His experience includes major partnerships across Formula One, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, football, tennis, rugby, cricket, athletics and golf.
Stevens has held senior roles at adidas, Reebok, Sport England and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, while Thomas has worked in senior marketing and corporate communications roles at Accenture, Bloomberg and the Rugby Football Union, while Scott brings global procurement and agency-network experience from Omnicom.
Clark said:“We created Business of Sport because the most important decisions involving sport rarely have consequences in only one area. With no predetermined solution to promote, we can bring together the senior perspectives needed to challenge assumptions, identify value organisations may not yet have considered and translate the right decisions into delivery.”
The practice will work with clients across the lifecycle of their involvement in sport, from defining an opportunity and shaping a strategy to managing change, improving performance and realising long-term value.
The practice is led by Jeremy Clark, Josie Stevens, Peter Thomas and Folgate co-founder Dave Scott, and will advise brands, rights holders, investors, agencies, governments, institutions and talent on strategy, investment, partnerships, reputation and performance.
It is the latest specialist practice from Folgate, the senior advisory collective set up in 2024 by former Omnicom and Ketchum leaders Scott, David Gallagher and Mark Hume.
The firm has since expanded its international network and launched dedicated offers including Folgate Middle East and executive communications practice The Executive Voice, led by former CNN International anchor Hannah Vaughan Jones and Folgate co-founder Gallagher.
Business of Sport will position itself as an independent adviser, with no sports rights to sell, media to buy or campaigns to deliver. The team says it will begin with a client's own commercial and organisational objectives, then draw on relevant expertise across strategy and insight, partnerships, communications, stakeholder confidence and performance optimisation.
Clark (pictured) spent more than 20 years at WPP, where he built and led an international specialist business operating in more than 60 markets. His experience includes major partnerships across Formula One, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, football, tennis, rugby, cricket, athletics and golf.
Stevens has held senior roles at adidas, Reebok, Sport England and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, while Thomas has worked in senior marketing and corporate communications roles at Accenture, Bloomberg and the Rugby Football Union, while Scott brings global procurement and agency-network experience from Omnicom.
Clark said:“We created Business of Sport because the most important decisions involving sport rarely have consequences in only one area. With no predetermined solution to promote, we can bring together the senior perspectives needed to challenge assumptions, identify value organisations may not yet have considered and translate the right decisions into delivery.”
The practice will work with clients across the lifecycle of their involvement in sport, from defining an opportunity and shaping a strategy to managing change, improving performance and realising long-term value.
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