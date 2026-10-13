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Casino Group Communication


Date: 2026-10-13 02:01:28

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Casino Group Communication

Paris, 13 October 2026

Casino Group states that it has extended the maturity date of the Quatrim bonds from 15 January 2027 to 15 January 2028, in accordance with the option at its discretion provided for in the documentation.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - ... - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

... - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE -... - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

... - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

Attachment

  • 2026-10-13 - PR - Communication Casino Group

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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