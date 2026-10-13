Caplin Systems Appoints Steve Charlesworth As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caplin Systems, a leader in web trading solutions for institutional capital markets, today announced the appointment of Steve Charlesworth as Chief Technology Officer. Charlesworth takes ownership of Caplin's technology strategy and will serve as the company's senior technical voice with clients and the broader market.

Charlesworth brings nearly two decades of electronic FX trading technology experience spanning buy/sell-side banking and financial software vendors. At institutions including UBS, BBVA, Morgan Stanley, and Crédit Agricole CIB, he led product and business analysis across pricing engines, single-dealer platforms, FIX APIs, and regulatory programmes such as MiFID II. On the vendor side, he held roles at Thomson Reuters, EBS Ltd, and smartTrade Technologies, where he was Product Manager for the Liquidity FX platform.

A software developer by background, Charlesworth has maintained a hands-on engineering approach throughout his career. He founded Papaver Software where he built XLVAT, a Making Tax Digital compliance application that has secured over 5,000 sales.

“Appointing Steve from within means he already understands our clients, our products, and our team,” said Tom Darvall, Managing Director at Caplin Systems.“His extensive experience working with banks and vendors pairs strong institutional domain expertise with technical credibility. It's an exciting time for technological advancement, and as we expand into FICC, digital assets, and new markets, Steve is uniquely suited to ensure our technology strategy supports the evolution of our product.”

“Having spent my career on both sides of the market, I know what banks need from their technology partners: speed, reliability, and domain expertise,” said Steve Charlesworth, Chief Technology Officer at Caplin Systems.“Caplin has an incredible technical foundation and a long history of innovation within our space. My priority is to build on that work with AI-enabled low-code/no-code tooling tailored to the specific requirements of institutional eCommerce businesses, allowing us to broaden our product and services offerings and to accelerate our delivery of new, high-value capabilities, while keeping our product strategy tightly aligned with where institutional multi-asset trading is heading.”

The appointment coincides with Caplin broadening its core offerings, supported by dedicated investment in a new Product Innovation Group to formalise its FICC capabilities and explore new market segments. Last month, Caplin launched an end-to-end white-label digital asset solution for institutional trading desks.

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About Caplin Systems

Caplin Systems Ltd is a global leader in innovative, web-based financial trading technology. With a strong focus on delivering scalable, secure and user-friendly solutions, Caplin empowers financial institutions worldwide to transform their e-trading capabilities.

Specialising in single-dealer platforms (SDPs) and client-side trading applications, Caplin provides cutting-edge tools supporting fixed income, commodities and currencies (including cryptocurrencies). Caplin's suite of FICC solutions enables institutions to deploy customisable and robust trading environments quickly and efficiently.

With decades of expertise, Caplin is trusted by the world's leading banks and financial organisations to enhance their trading performance and client engagement. Headquartered in London, Caplin continues to set the benchmark standard for innovation in the financial technology sector.

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Steve Charlesworth

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