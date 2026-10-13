LEI Code: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

13 October 2026

Issue of further Ordinary C Shares and Total Voting Rights

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the announcement of the Company dated 7 October 2026 regarding the implementation of the conversion of the Company's ordinary C shares of 1 penny each ("C Shares") into ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") (the "Conversion"), the Company has today issued (through a capitalisation of part of Company's share premium account that is attributable to the C Shares) 44,253,919 C Shares at a nominal value of 1 penny per C Share.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 44,253,919 C Shares so issued to be admitted to trading on its main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or around 14 October 2026. The new C Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing C Shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new C Shares, the share capital of the Company as at today's date consists of 520,916,877 Ordinary Shares and 172,448,139 C Shares, of which 45,787,992 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 475,128,885 in respect of the Ordinary Shares and 172,448,139 in respect of the C Shares giving total voting rights of 647,577,024. These figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In relation to the Conversion, the Company expects it to take effect on 16 October 2026 (and for it to take effect on the London Stock Exchange at 8.00am on 19 October 2026).

An expected timetable relating to the Conversion is set out in the announcement released by the Company on 7 October 2026.

13 October 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850