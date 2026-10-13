Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Third Tranche For 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 22 July 2026. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 23 July to no later than 26 October 2026. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 22 July 2026, available here: From 5 October to 9 October 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 708,444 own shares at an average price of NOK 408.3895 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 5 October OSE 145,000 405.7887 58,839,361.50 CEUX TQEX 6 October OSE 143,000 405.9024 58,044,043.20 CEUX TQEX 7 October OSE 141,944 406.9771 57,767,957.48 CEUX TQEX 8 October OSE 139,500 410.6220 57,281,769.00 CEUX TQEX 9 October OSE 139,000 412.8629 57,387,943.10 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 708,444 408.3895 289,321,074.28 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche

OSE 6,989,388 395.3214 2,763,054,786.45 CEUX TQEX Total 6,989,388 395.3214 2,763,054,786.45 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)

OSE 7,697,832 396.5241 3,052,375,860.73 CEUX TQEX Total 7,697,832 396.5241 3,052,375,860.73



Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 22,332,567 own shares, corresponding to 0.93% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 11,232,807 own shares, corresponding to 0.47% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment

Detailed overview of transactions