Zelluna ASA: Invitation To Third Quarter 2026 Results Webcast Including ZIMA-101 Clinical Progress Update
In connection with the third quarter results, the Company will provide an update on its activities during the quarter, including progress in the ongoing Phase 1 ZIMA-101 study of ZI-MA4-1, Zelluna's first-in-class MAGE-A4-targeting TCR-NK cell therapy for advanced solid tumours.
The presentation will be available via a live webcast on at 09:00 CET on Thursday, 5 November 2026, and participants will be able to submit questions during the presentation. The webcast recording will remain available on the Company's website after the event.
The quarterly report and presentation materials will be published on the Company's website at 07:00 CET on Thursday, 5 November 2026, ahead of the webcast.
For further information, please visit or contact:
Namir Hassan, CEO
Email:...
Phone: +44 7720 687608
Geir Christian Melen, CFO
Email:...
Phone: +47 913 02 965
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment