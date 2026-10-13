Top Cold Forming Machine Manufacturer Shandong Prolu Advances Integrated Fastener Production Solutions

Screw Cold Heading Machine

JINAN, SHANDONG, CHINA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Shandong Prolu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. is strengthening its position in the metal-forming equipment market by bringing together cold forming machinery, fastener production technology, and automated packaging solutions for industrial customers. As manufacturers seek to improve production efficiency and maintain consistent output, equipment suppliers are increasingly expected to support more than a single stage of the manufacturing process. Prolu operates as the international trading company of Shunda and Yuanxu, two manufacturing operations with experience in cold forming technology. Its portfolio covers equipment for steel balls, screws, pins, and rollers, alongside the Screw Auto Packing Machine, giving fastener producers access to equipment for both component manufacturing and downstream packaging requirements.

A Manufacturing Background Built on Cold Forming Expertise

Cold forming is an important process in the production of metal components, particularly fasteners and other small parts manufactured in large quantities. By shaping metal at or near room temperature, cold forming equipment can produce components with repeatable dimensions while limiting material waste associated with certain machining processes. The method is widely used in industries that require dependable volumes of standardized metal parts.

For equipment buyers, choosing a cold forming machine manufacturer involves evaluating several factors: mechanical design, processing accuracy, production speed, tooling compatibility, maintenance requirements, and access to spare parts. A machine must be suitable not only for the intended product but also for the manufacturer's operating environment and production targets.

Shandong Prolu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. draws on the technical background of Shunda and Yuanxu. According to the company, Shunda was established in 1998 and focuses on research, development, and production of steel ball cold heading machines. Yuanxu developed from Shunda's accumulated cold heading technology and produces equipment for screws, rollers, pins, and screw packaging. This relationship gives Prolu a foundation in several closely connected areas of metal forming and fastener production.

The company presents its role as an international trading platform connecting this manufacturing experience with overseas customers. Its equipment range includes cold forming machines, steel ball cold heading machines, screw cold headers, compound cold formers, and roller cold forming machines. The addition of packaging equipment broadens the offering for businesses that want to coordinate production machinery and packing processes through a related supplier network.

For customers establishing a new production line or upgrading an existing facility, this breadth can simplify early-stage equipment evaluation. Instead of treating each machine as an isolated purchase, buyers can consider how forming capacity, output handling, packaging requirements, and maintenance arrangements fit into the overall production plan.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Fastener Production

Fasteners such as screws, bolts, and pins are used throughout construction, automotive manufacturing, machinery, furniture, electrical equipment, and general hardware. Their small size can conceal demanding production requirements. Buyers expect consistent dimensions, suitable mechanical properties, reliable thread or head geometry, and dependable performance in the intended application.

Cold forming machines are designed to meet these production demands by transforming metal wire or blanks through a sequence of forming operations. Depending on the machine configuration, the process can involve cutting material to length and moving it through dies and punches to create the required shape. Machine structure, tooling condition, material properties, and operating settings all influence the final product.

Prolu's equipment catalogue includes screw cold heading machines and models intended for particular fastener applications, including concrete screws and screws with different head designs. It also offers pin cold formers and roller cold forming equipment. This range allows customers to assess machinery according to the component dimensions, material characteristics, and output requirements of their production lines.

The company reports a factory infrastructure comprising a total area of approximately 16,000 square meters, including a 10,000-square-meter workshop, office space, spare-parts warehouses, and multiple workshops. Its published information also identifies CNC machining equipment and teams responsible for research and development, spare-parts processing, and machine assembly.

Such resources can be relevant to customers considering long-term equipment ownership. A machine's purchase price is only one part of its total operating cost. Tooling replacement, maintenance, production interruptions, spare-part availability, and technical support can all influence performance over its working life. Equipment suppliers with established manufacturing and service arrangements may be better positioned to help customers address these practical requirements.

Screw Auto Packing Machine Extends the Production Offering

While cold forming creates the metal components, packaging determines how finished fasteners are counted, grouped, protected, and prepared for shipment. In many hardware businesses, packaging is a separate operation that can become a bottleneck when production output increases. Manual counting and bagging may require considerable labor and can create inconsistencies in package quantities.

Shandong Prolu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. includes the Screw Auto Packing Machine in its product range to address this downstream requirement. The equipment is designed for automated handling and packaging of screws and related hardware, helping manufacturers organize products into standardized packages for distribution or further assembly.

The company's published information describes configurations that use feeding systems, counting or weighing functions, filling, and sealing. Depending on the selected setup, the equipment can support different packaging formats and additional options such as coding or printing. This allows buyers to consider packaging requirements alongside the type and quantity of fasteners being processed.

Automation can help reduce repetitive manual tasks and improve consistency between packages. For distributors and manufacturers supplying hardware in fixed quantities, accurate packaging is important for inventory control, order fulfillment, and customer confidence. Packages containing an incorrect number of fasteners can create extra handling, complaints, or downstream delays.

Prolu lists a screw packing machine with a packing range of 300 to 2,000 grams and a stated packing speed of 30 to 40 boxes per minute for that configuration. Other listed automatic packing machine configurations specify speeds of 30 to 80 bags per minute, depending on the model and setup. These figures should be assessed against the intended fastener type, packaging format, and operating conditions, as actual performance can vary with product characteristics and machine configuration.

The Screw Auto Packing Machine also reflects a practical shift in fastener manufacturing: production efficiency depends on the full workflow, not just the speed of the forming machine. A factory that produces metal components quickly still needs to count, package, label, store, and dispatch those components efficiently. Coordinating the forming and packaging stages can help manufacturers identify bottlenecks and plan equipment investments more effectively.

Supporting Flexible Packaging Requirements

Fastener businesses serve a wide range of customers, from large industrial buyers purchasing bulk quantities to distributors selling small packages through retail and hardware channels. Packaging needs can therefore differ considerably. Some customers require bags with a specific number of screws, while others may prefer boxes or packaging with product identification and batch information.

The Screw Auto Packing Machine is offered with options that may include different feeding configurations and packaging formats. According to the product information published by Prolu, the machine can be configured for different bag styles, and additional equipment such as coding printers or weighing devices may be considered depending on the requirements. Such flexibility can help buyers adapt packaging operations to different product lines.

The selection process nevertheless requires careful planning. Screw dimensions, head shapes, surface finishes, and the presence of mixed components can influence how fasteners move through a feeder and counting system. Before placing an order, buyers should provide accurate information about the products to be packaged, desired quantities per package, packaging materials, target output, and available factory space.

A detailed review of these requirements helps determine whether a standard configuration is appropriate or whether additional customization is needed. Prolu states that it offers OEM and ODM support, with engineers working with customers on specific requirements. For packaging equipment, customization may involve feeding arrangements, counting settings, packaging dimensions, or optional functions. The exact scope should be confirmed during technical discussions.

By offering both cold forming machinery and packaging equipment, Prolu can participate in conversations that cover more than the initial production stage. Customers can review the suitability of individual machines while also considering the connection between manufacturing output and final packaging capacity.

Production Quality and Equipment Reliability

Quality assurance is important in machinery manufacturing because the performance of a machine depends on the accuracy of its components, the stability of its mechanical systems, and the quality of assembly. In cold forming equipment, these considerations are particularly relevant to moving parts, tooling alignment, forming pressure, and repeated production cycles.

Prolu's published company information describes the use of CNC machining equipment, production workshops, testing equipment, and a quality assurance system. It also states that a high proportion of spare parts is manufactured in-house. In-house parts production can help a manufacturer control specifications and coordinate replacement-part supply, although buyers should confirm availability for the exact machine model they intend to purchase.

The company also reports that its products meet relevant national industry standards and references inspection results from the Jinan Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Institute. Buyers evaluating machinery for a particular market should request applicable inspection records, certificates, and technical documentation to confirm that the equipment meets the standards and operating requirements relevant to their project.

For industrial customers, equipment quality includes service after installation. Operators need access to operating instructions, maintenance schedules, troubleshooting guidance, and replacement parts. Prolu describes services that include online guidance, troubleshooting, and maintenance support. These services may be especially useful for overseas customers who cannot rely on frequent on-site visits.

A successful equipment installation also depends on the customer's own preparation. Foundation requirements, electrical supply, operator training, material handling, tooling, and safety procedures should be reviewed before commissioning. Clear communication between the buyer and supplier can help reduce installation problems and establish realistic expectations for production output.

Serving International Equipment Buyers

Manufacturing companies evaluating new machinery increasingly compare suppliers on more than technical specifications. Delivery arrangements, documentation, spare-parts availability, communication, and support for overseas projects can all influence purchasing decisions.

Shandong Prolu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. states that its equipment is exported to several international markets, including Russia, France, India, Türkiye, and Pakistan. Its product offering covers a range of equipment categories relevant to fastener manufacturers and metalworking businesses. This international orientation makes product documentation and clear technical communication particularly important when customers operate under different production conditions and regulatory requirements.

For overseas buyers, an equipment inquiry typically begins with defining the product to be manufactured, required production volume, material specifications, and available facility resources. These details help suppliers recommend a suitable machine configuration and clarify what tooling or auxiliary equipment may be needed.

Packaging equipment requires a similar assessment. The type of screw, target quantity, packaging material, preferred bag or box format, and required output all affect the configuration. Buyers should also clarify which functions are included in the quoted machine and which are optional, including coding, weighing, or other packaging features.

By coordinating technical discussions across cold forming and packaging categories, Prolu can help customers examine their production requirements as a connected workflow. The final equipment choice should still be based on confirmed specifications, demonstrations or sample testing where appropriate, and a clear understanding of delivery and after-sales arrangements.

Outlook for Cold Forming Equipment Manufacturers

The fastener industry continues to face pressure to improve productivity, manage costs, and maintain product consistency. These demands create opportunities for equipment suppliers that can provide reliable machinery, practical customization, and service support throughout the equipment lifecycle.

Cold forming remains an important production method for high-volume metal components, while automated packaging can help streamline the transition from finished parts to market-ready goods. Together, these technologies address two different but closely related requirements in fastener manufacturing: producing components efficiently and preparing them for accurate, organized distribution.

Shandong Prolu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. brings these areas together through a portfolio that includes cold forming machinery and the Screw Auto Packing Machine. Its connection with Shunda and Yuanxu provides a manufacturing background in steel ball, screw, pin, and roller equipment, while its international trading role supports engagement with overseas buyers.

For companies planning to expand production or modernize packaging operations, Prolu's portfolio provides a starting point for evaluating equipment options. The most suitable solution will depend on the intended products, required output, factory layout, packaging specifications, and service expectations. As manufacturers increasingly evaluate complete workflows rather than isolated machines, suppliers that can engage with both forming and packaging requirements may remain relevant partners in the evolving industrial equipment market.

About Shandong Prolu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Prolu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. is a machinery supplier and international trading company associated with Shunda and Yuanxu, manufacturers with experience in cold forming and cold heading technology. The company's product portfolio includes cold forming machines, steel ball cold heading machines, screw cold headers, pin cold forming machines, roller cold forming machines, and the Screw Auto Packing Machine. Its published manufacturing network includes workshops, CNC machining equipment, spare-parts facilities, and teams involved in research and development, parts processing, and machine assembly. The company serves domestic and international customers seeking equipment for fastener manufacturing and automated packaging, and it describes support services including OEM/ODM cooperation, online guidance, troubleshooting, and maintenance assistance. For further information about its equipment and services, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">prolumachinery.



Address: No.6326 Jingshi West Road, Jinan City, Shandong Province, China

Official Website:

Lu

Shandong Prolu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.

lu18853107186@163

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