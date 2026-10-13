TRST01 Reports GCC Companies Lose Years Of Business Knowhow When A Single Employee Resigns And How Agenticai Can Fix It

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In house governance and AgenticAI rebuild the comapny institutional knowledge base while upskilling its executive and operational workforce

- Dr. Ivano Iannelli, CEO, TRST01 UAE

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TRST01 is presenting findings from its corporate governance deployments in the GCC alongside the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, which run from 12 to 18 October 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, where sessions have focused on unlocking private investment in emerging markets.

The company says the pattern it encounters most often is specific and recognisable. One warehouse supervisor knows which supplier substitutes a grade of packaging in summer and why the stock variance that follows is not theft. One credit controller knows which customer can be pushed to ninety days and which will simply stop ordering. One finance manager reconciles two systems each month by memory because the mapping between them was never written down. None of this appears in a procedure. All of it leaves the building the day that person resigns.

"Every company tells me the risk is in the systems, and it never is," said Ivano Iannelli, Chief Executive Officer of TRST01. "The risk is that four people carry the business in their heads and three of them are over fifty five. You can replace a warehouse system in six months. Replacing the man who knew which pallets to check before signing takes four years, and the losses in between do not announce themselves as losses. They look like ordinary bad months."

TRST01 says the common response, an internal digital transformation programme from within the same company, tends to reproduce the problem not fix it. Where the people designing the new process are the people who ran the old one, the company says, the undocumented assumptions are carried across intact and the resulting system automates them.

"You cannot fix a problem with the problem that created it," said Iannelli. "That is not an insult to anyone's competence. If you have signed the same approval for eleven years you cannot see that it is the wrong approval, because to you it is simply what Tuesday looks like. Somebody from outside has to ask the stupid question, and nobody inside is allowed to ask it."

The company's deployments train and fine tune language models on an organisation's own governance material, including policies, approvals, exceptions and the reasoning recorded against them, so that the logic behind a control is retained by the organisation rather than by an individual. TRST01 describes this as the practical successor to the reporting dashboard, with two differences. The models are tuned to the specific company rather than to a generic template, and they are used to flag conditions that are forming rather than to report a period that has closed.

"A dashboard tells an executive committee that margin fell last quarter, which they already knew, and it tells them in forty pages," said Iannelli. "What they actually want to know is that three customers in the same segment have all stretched payment by eleven days this month, because that is a pattern and it is still early enough to do something about it. That is the difference between reporting and governance."

The company says no role has been removed in the deployments carried out to date, and that the intended effect is to extend the reach of existing managers by giving them better directed information drawn from data their organisation already holds.

TRST01 adds that the ability to produce traceable records and a documented basis for decisions is increasingly raised by lenders and investors during diligence, and that organisations able to answer quickly tend to spend less time and cost proving themselves.

Findings are provided to each organisation and are not published, and TRST01 does not identify the companies involved. Further information is available at .

About TRST01

TRST01 is a climate and compliance intelligence company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, working with corporates, family owned groups, state owned enterprises and public institutions on governance, carbon measurement, traceability and disclosure assurance. The company builds agentic artificial intelligence systems that test how organisational data and public claims align with international compliance regimes. Further information is available at .

About Ivano Iannelli

Ivano Iannelli is Chief Executive Officer of TRST01, based in Dubai. He works on the application of artificial intelligence to governance, climate measurement, carbon markets and corporate disclosure.

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Ivano Iannelli, Chief Executive Officer, TRST01

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