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Practical Guidance on Storage, Reconstitution, Specifications and Custom Solutions for Global Researchers

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- High-quality recombinant protein reagents lay the foundation for reproducible cell biology, signal-pathway, drug-screening and functional assays. Even experienced investigators frequently encounter practical uncertainties concerning protein handling, documentation reading, buffer conditions and custom-order options. Cloud-Clone compiles frequently-asked technical questions regarding its recombinant protein portfolio, delivering clear, actionable guidance to help global researchers avoid common pitfalls and maximize experimental reliability with Cloud-Clone protein products.

Figure 1. Packaging overview of Cloud-Clone protein products, showing outer box and inner kit layout.

Q1: How should recombinant proteins be stored and reconstituted?

A1: Storage Refer to the [STORAGE AND STABILITY] section within product documentation. When stored under recommended frozen conditions, the protein remains stable for a minimum of 12 months upon receipt. After reconstitution, aliquot the protein and store at −80 °C for long-term preservation to prevent performance loss from repeated freeze-thaw cycles.

Reconstitution Follow instructions under [USAGE] in product documentation. Use the recommended buffer and prepare the protein at the reconstitution concentration specified in the datasheet. Calculate required buffer volume with the formula: Volume = Mass ÷ Concentration.

Example: To reconstitute 100 μg lyophilized protein to 500 μg/mL: Calculation: 100 μg ÷ 500 μg/mL = 0.2 mL (200 μL). Add 200 μL of recommended protein buffer into the vial.

Q2: What were the buffer and original concentration before lyophilization?

A2: Check the [PROPERTIES] section of the datasheet for Buffer formulation and Original Concentration. As an example shown below, this protein had an original concentration of 450 μg/mL in PBS (pH 7.4) supplemented with 0.01 % SKL and 5 % Trehalose prior to lyophilization.

Figure 2. Example snippet from product datasheet showing key parameters section.

Q3: Why does the molecular weight differ from the full-length native protein?

A3: Two main contributing factors:

1 recombinant construct may only express a protein fragment instead of the complete full-length sequence. Review the Residues entry under [PROPERTIES] in the datasheet to confirm the expressed sequence range, e.g. Val25-Glu352.

2 proteins carry fusion tags. The observed molecular weight equals the sum of the target protein plus the attached tag. Tag information can be found in the Tags field under [PROPERTIES], such as an N-terminal His-tag shown in the example.

Q4: Are these recombinant proteins suitable for functional activity assays?

A4: Standard recombinant proteins from Cloud-Clone have not undergone internal activity validation. A preliminary pilot experiment is strongly advised before launching formal functional studies. Example product reference: RPA124Mu01 Product manual: )-RPA124Mu01

For specially validated active proteins, please consult the [ACTIVITY] section in the datasheet, which contains assay descriptions and supporting experimental results. Example product reference: APA899Hu61 Product manual: )-APA899Hu61



If your planned functional assay differs from the internally-validated workflow documented on the datasheet, run pilot tests to confirm performance for your experimental setup.

Q5: Is it possible to change the buffer system for recombinant proteins?

A5: Cloud-Clone accepts custom-buffer requests for recombinant proteins (for example, Tris-free or SKL-free formulations) beyond standard buffer options listed on product webpages. Please reach out to your Cloud-Clone sales representative or local authorized distributor with your exact buffer requirements for tailored solutions.

Q6: Are Cloud-Clone recombinant proteins carrier-free and animal-free?

A6: Cloud-Clone recombinant protein products are both carrier-free and animal-free.

Q7: My protein shipment arrived near room temperature, while the label indicates −80 °C storage. Is this an error? Will bioactivity be compromised?

A7: Lyophilized proteins tolerate room-temperature transit without performance impairment. Lyophilization greatly enhances thermal stability and lowers packaging and logistics costs. Accelerated stability testing verifies that lyophilized products retain full biological activity for up to 7 days under room-temperature shipping conditions. Product performance is guaranteed for shipments delivered within this window and stored properly upon arrival. Contact Cloud-Clone technical support if delivery exceeds 7 days or proper post-receipt storage cannot be achieved.

Q8: The powder mass inside the vial appears substantially higher than my ordered protein quantity (e.g. 50 μg). Is this a manufacturing mistake?

A8: The powder inside each vial consists of target protein plus buffer salts from the pre-lyophilization formulation. Lyophilization removes only water content; buffer salts remain alongside the target protein. The total dry powder mass is therefore larger than the pure protein mass you ordered.

Q9: Can I order separate protein diluent buffers?

A9: Yes, ready-to-use protein diluent buffers are available for purchase. Product page:



Figure 3. Specification table for Cloud-Clone protein products.

Q10: Can I use these proteins for applications not explicitly listed on the datasheet?

A10: Absence of a given application in product documentation does not mean the protein is incompatible. It only signifies Cloud-Clone has not yet performed internal validation for that specific workflow. Researchers may independently test proteins for additional assay scenarios. Researchers who share their experimental datasets with Cloud-Clone are eligible for corresponding rewards.

Q11: Does Cloud-Clone offer custom recombinant-protein development services?

A11: Cloud-Clone provides end-to-end custom protein services covering steps from gene synthesis through final protein preparation. Clients may select individual service modules or request fully-customized projects. Cloud-Clone maintains multiple expression platforms: prokaryotic E. coli, eukaryotic yeast, baculovirus-insect cell and mammalian-cell systems.

Custom protein workflow: Gene cloning / gene synthesis → subcloning and plasmid construction → expression-vector build → expression-condition optimisation → protein expression → protein purification → downstream processing (endotoxin removal, fusion-tag cleavage, activity measurement and other finishing treatments).

Q12: What key information can be obtained from Cloud-Clone product datasheets?

A12: Most technical questions can be answered by reviewing the official datasheet. Available information includes protein origin, expression host, expressed residue range, fusion-tag details, purity, pre-lyophilization buffer and concentration, suggested applications, isoelectric point, molecular weight, reconstitution protocol, storage guidance and supporting validation figures.

Recombinant proteins represent critical experimental raw materials across diverse life-science disciplines. Improper storage, incorrect reconstitution or misunderstanding product documentation are common sources of experimental variability. By addressing these frequently-encountered technical points, Cloud-Clone aims to help global researchers make informed decisions during product selection, sample handling and experimental design.

Beyond standard catalogue proteins, Cloud-Clone supports custom-buffer adjustments and full-length custom protein development projects. Should you encounter further technical questions when using Cloud-Clone protein reagents, reach out to our global sales and technical-support team for prompt assistance.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine assay kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

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Resolving Common Questions for Cloud-Clone Recombinant Protein Products News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP October 13, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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