Autonex / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Agreement

Introducing Autonex: the leading international automotive marketplace group across Europe and Canada

13.10.2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST

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MUNICH, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading international automotive marketplace group launches today as one new unified entity, bringing together trusted brands including AutoScout24 and AutoTrader across nine markets in Europe and Canada.



With annual revenues exceeding €800 million, Autonex and its subsidiaries ("the Group") bring together more than 40 million unique monthly users, over 45,000 dealer partners and more than two million vehicle listings at any given time. Across its portfolio, the Group holds leading market positions in most of the markets in which it operates, including Canada, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and the Nordics. The launch of Autonex reflects the Group's increasing operational and technological integration around a shared platform featuring Autonex Intelligence. Autonex Intelligence is a suite of AI-powered products and capabilities built on trusted proprietary data, enabling new ways of interaction, automation and decision support for dealers and consumers alike. The shared platform provides a single focus for the Group's continued development. The Group will continue to go to market through its established consumer- and dealer-facing brands, including AutoScout24 in Europe, AutoTrader and AutoHebdo in Canada, LeasingMarkt in Germany, and AutoProff in European B2B wholesale. "Autonex will redefine automotive marketplaces," said CEO Peter Brooks-Johnson. "We have built a business with the scale, technology and ambition to transform how vehicles are bought, sold and leased across Europe and Canada. By bringing together trusted brands on a single AI-enabled platform, we can innovate faster, deliver better outcomes for dealers and create a better experience for consumers." Autonex is built on a unique combination of three key pillars which provide the foundation for the Group's long-term growth and value creation:

Leading automotive marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers at scale across Europe and Canada.

A shared, scalable platform that allows products, commercial capabilities and best practices to be rolled out efficiently across markets. An extensive suite of dealer solutions, including cross-border B2B trading through AutoProff. A shared platform designed to scale At the heart of Autonex is a single platform shared across all markets. Built on trusted proprietary marketplace data from millions of consumer interactions, dealer relationships and vehicle listings, it allows the Group to scale products, commercial capabilities and innovation quickly across countries while preserving strong local market expertise. Autonex Intelligence: Turning AI into better outcomes for dealers and consumers Autonex brings together its Group-wide AI capabilities under Autonex Intelligence, combining AI with trusted proprietary marketplace data and deep integration into the automotive journey to create tangible value for dealers and consumers. By improving product performance and broadening Autonex's offering across its marketplaces, these capabilities create additional commercial and growth opportunities. They are brought to market through AutoScout24 Intelligence in Europe and AutoTrader Intelligence in Canada. AI supports both sides of the marketplace, helping consumers make better purchase decisions and dealers run their business more effectively. Two of the latest and upcoming Autonex Intelligence innovations include:

Conversational search: As consumers increasingly turn to AI to research products and inform purchase decisions, conversational search brings this behaviour directly into the automotive marketplace. It evolves vehicle search into a personal car-buying assistant that helps buyers navigate their options and find the right car for their individual needs and budget. For dealers, this means better-informed buyers and more relevant, higher-intent enquiries. A dealer agent acts as an AI-powered business partner for dealers, helping them get more value from their inventory. It turns marketplace and performance data into actionable recommendations, highlighting where dealers can improve pricing, visibility or listing quality and helping them focus on the actions that matter most. Supporting cross-border trade Cross-border trade is an important and growing part of the Group's dealer proposition. There are significant dealer-to-dealer trading flows between European markets resulting from differences in supply, demand, pricing and vehicle mix. Much of this trade has historically taken place on an informal basis between dealers, resulting in fragmented and often inefficient processes. Through AutoProff and the Group's wider marketplace capabilities, Autonex aims to make these transactions more efficient and accessible by supporting dealers with sourcing, auctions, pricing, inspection, escrow, transport and tax-related services. For more information, please visit



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