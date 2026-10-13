ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Alliance

ams OSRAM joins Short-Reach Micro-Emitter Optics OCP standardization workstream led by Credo

13.10.2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST

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ams OSRAM joins Short-Reach Micro-Emitter Optics OCP standardization workstream led by Credo Industry initiative brings together hyperscalers and optical ecosystem participants to advance low-latency, cost-efficient optical interconnects for AI scale-up and scale-out networks.

Participation in the Open Compute Project (OCP) Short-Reach Micro-Emitter Optics (SRMO) workstream positions ams OSRAM within a leading industry ecosystem shaping optical connectivity standards for next-generation AI infrastructure

ams OSRAM's microLED, microVCSEL and microPhotodiode capabilities provide a differentiated and scalable technology platform for next-generation optical interconnect solutions Optical interconnects are a key pillar of ams OSRAM's Digital Photonics strategy and a targeted growth opportunity in AI infrastructure. Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (13 October 2026) – ams OSRAM joins Short-Reach Micro-Emitter Optics OCP standardization led by Credo bringing together hyperscalers and technology leaders to define wide-parallel optical links in AI infrastructure ams OSRAM is joining the Short-Reach Micro-Emitter Optics (SRMO) workstream dedicated to developing a specification within the Open Compute Project (OCP) for a new class of high-speed data center interconnects. The industry initiative, led by Credo, brings together hyperscalers and technology leaders along the full optical stack to define interoperable standards for wide-parallel optical connectivity in next-generation AI infrastructure. As AI fabrics and GPU clusters continue to expand, the industry needs substantially more connectivity while maintaining the very low latency required for tightly coupled compute. This is creating demand for new interconnect architectures that combine optical reach with the economics and latency characteristics traditionally associated with copper. The wide-and-slow approach addresses this challenge by distributing data across many parallel optical channels at optimized data rates per channel. The goal is to combine copper-like cost and latency with optical reach while improving power and thermal efficiency. ams OSRAM is a global leader in micro-emitters and is well-positioned to bring this technology to market to solve the upcoming scale-up interconnect challenge. At ECOC 2026, ams OSRAM continued to build on its excellence as technology leader for light emitters by introducing a next-generation 850 nm Thin-Film VCSEL platform designed for wide-and-slow optical interconnects and showcasing a connectorized multi-core fiber solution with ecosystem partner BizLink. Building on those advancements, the Short-Reach Micro-Emitter Optics (SRMO) workstream will address the market need for interoperable interconnects as wide, parallel micro-emitter technology drives new form factors across rapidly evolving scale-up and scale-out fabrics in AI data centers. The common specification, targeted for OCP approval in 2027, will address requirements for signaling, power efficiency, form factors, modules and connector interfaces. “Next-generation AI fabrics require optical reach without paying the traditional cost and latency penalty of high-speed optical links,” said Ashkan Seyedi, Vice President and General Manager of Optical Interconnects at ams OSRAM.“Wide-and-Slow micro-emitter and micro-receiver enable 20-30x reach as compared to copper but with bandwidth density and energy and cost efficiency of copper. By joining the SRMO Workstream, we are building the ecosystem to turn the technology demonstrated at ECOC into interoperable, manufacturable solutions at scale.” “Wide, parallel micro-emitter technology is opening up new possibilities for AI data center fabrics, and a common set of interoperable specifications will help the ecosystem realize them," said L.K. Bhupathi, Associate Vice President of Product at Credo. "With the SRMO Workstream, Credo is looking forward to working alongside industry contributors to define specifications that will foster a resilient supply chain, faster deployment and continued innovation.” ams OSRAM plans to contribute to the emerging SRMO Framework, leveraging its technology portfolio which combines 2D addressable microLED and microVCSEL emitter arrays, matching micro-photodiode receiver arrays, CMOS capabilities and advanced 3D packaging. The company's 850 nm platform uses the cost-effective GaAs material system and is compatible with widely deployed OM3 multimode fiber infrastructure. Depending on application requirements, the platform supports both microLED-based short-reach links and longer-reach microVCSEL-based links. Participation in the OCP SRMO Framework supports ams OSRAM's Digital Photonics strategy and ambition to address emerging AI infrastructure opportunities with differentiated optical interconnect technologies. Optical interconnects for AI data centers are one of the company's key growth vectors, alongside highly pixelated automotive lighting, micro-emitter projection arrays for AR smart glasses, and advanced optical sensing. For more information about ams OSRAM's optical interconnect technologies and AI photonics activities, visit the company's technology page. For more information about the Open Compute Project (OCP) Short-Reach Micro-Emitter Optics (SRMO) workstream, visit the launch announcement by Credo and the SRMO project page. About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. As a specialist in Digital Photonics, we combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge global manufacturing to offer our customers the broadest portfolio of digital light and sensing technologies. “Sense the power of light” - our success has ever since been based on a deep understanding of the potential of light. For 120 years, we have been developing innovations that move markets: from automotive applications and industrial manufacturing to medical and consumer electronics. In the anniversary year of the OSRAM brand, around 19,000 employees worldwide are working on pioneering solutions alongside societal megatrends such as smart mobility, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, smart health, and robotics. This is reflected in over 12,000 patents granted and applied for. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.3 billion revenues in 2025 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4). Find out more about us on ams and OSRAM are registered trademarks of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >LinkedIn >YouTube For further information Investor Relations

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... 13.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

