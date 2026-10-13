'Rahul Gandhi Has Lost His Mental Balance': BJP MP Ravi Kishan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Kishan sharply criticised the Opposition parties' ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 'lost his mental balance'.

Speaking to reporters in Chhattisgarh, Ravi Kishan said, "Rahul Gandhi, as you can see in recent visuals, seems to have lost his mental balance. They are resorting to physical violence. The day before yesterday, there was a fight involving shoes and slippers in Uttar Pradesh during a clash over the state party president. Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party are also involved. Since they are unable to defeat PM Modi and the BJP, they are now trying to hijack things.”

Highlighting the inconvenience caused to the public due to recent protests in the national capital, he said,“For 65 years, the Congress party has exploited this country. They want India to go back 65 years. They are trying to hijack things and cause inconvenience to the people in Delhi. Someone travelling in an ambulance with a sick person is being inconvenienced, and someone else is unable to get to work. They are not even asking the public what it wants. The people want PM Modi and this government, under which India is progressing so well..."

Kisan further mentioned that when the Opposition loses elections, they make such allegations against EVMs and elections.

“Gyanesh Kumar came in 2025. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, wherever you won elections, there were no problems, but when you lose, suddenly you start questioning the EVM, alleging vote theft. When you fear losing, then you do such drama, ask people what they want -- they want BJP. Youth is satisfied with BJP; you are trying to hijack a few youngsters,” he said.

Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and raised concerns over the electoral rolls, while the BJP has defended the process and accused the Congress of politicising the issue.

Earlier, the INDIA bloc leaders had also sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to discuss their concerns. However, the CJI declined their request and advised them to approach the court through a petition in accordance with the established legal procedure.

Following this, Gandhi led a protest march of the INDIA bloc leaders towards the apex court on Monday.