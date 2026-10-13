UP: Two Cars Gutted In Fire At Indirapuram Residential Building

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Two cars were completely gutted, and another was partially damaged after a fire broke out in the stilt parking area of a multi-storey residential building in Gyankhand I, Indirapuram, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire department, information about the blaze at Plot No. 154 in Gyankhand I was received around 4.25 a.m. Fire engines were immediately dispatched from the Vaishali Fire Station to bring the situation under control.

Given the severity of the fire, three motor fire engines and one water bowser were deployed at the site. Firefighters launched an operation to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to other parked vehicles and the residential flats above.

However, the fire brigade personnel faced difficulties reaching the spot due to decorations installed in the area for a Jagran event, along with other vehicles obstructing access. The firefighters removed the decorations and cleared the way for the fire engines before beginning the firefighting operation.

Two cars were completely destroyed in the blaze. Another car parked nearby sustained partial damage.

The prompt response of the fire brigade personnel helped prevent the flames from spreading further. Other vehicles parked in the stilt parking area and the flats on the upper floors of the four-storey building were also protected from the fire.

The incident caused concern among residents of the building, although no injuries or casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials are investigating the incident to establish the circumstances that led to the blaze.

Separately, two men trapped inside the mangled cabin of a pickup after it crashed into a parked truck near Masuri on National Highway-9 early on Monday were rescued by fire department personnel, police said. Both had sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital.