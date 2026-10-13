Haryana Playschools Teach Kids Good Touch Vs Bad Touch, Viral Video Crosses 10 Million Views WATCH

A big part of keeping kids safe is teaching them the difference between safe and unsafe physical contact. A video from a playschool in Haryana has gotten a lot of praise for showing teachers how to teach this important lesson to little kids in a way that is easy for them to understand.

The video was posted on Instagram by Lakshmi Paul, who is the principal of Le Daffodils Playschool in Yamuna Nagar. It showed a teacher telling a little girl the difference between "good touch" and "bad touch." Over 10.4 million people have watched the video, and many have praised the school for making safety a big part of early education.

The little girl in the video stood there with two signs that said "good touch" and "bad touch." The teacher then showed the child different types of physical contact by attaching paper hands to sticks. This helped the child understand when it might be okay to touch someone and when she should say no.

As the lesson progressed, the teacher demonstrated touches on the child's head, arms, cheeks and chest. The girl responded by holding up the relevant placard, indicating whether the touch was acceptable or made her uncomfortable. The exercise turned a potentially difficult subject into an interactive learning experience, allowing the child to participate rather than simply listen to an explanation.

The instructor presented the idea of personal boundaries in a way that was simpler for a young kid to comprehend by utilising visual clues and illustrations.

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Viewers were amazed by the video, and several expressed gratitude to the instructors for introducing body-safety instruction at such a young age.

Many people expressed gratitude to the school for taking the step, emphasizing the need of teaching kids about personal boundaries before they come into potentially dangerous circumstances.

The video also highlighted how schools may support home safety discussions. Children can have the courage to ask for help if they are taught about permission, proper physical touch, and the significance of alerting a trusted adult when they feel uncomfortable.