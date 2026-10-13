Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Bay Of Bengal Low Pressure Brings Heavy Showers

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather in the Telugu states will change suddenly. The weather department predicted thunderstorms and heavy rains for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh between October 15 and 18

The weather department shared some cool news for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who suffered from severe heat and humidity recently. Rains will start again in these states. IMD officials announced that many districts will receive light to moderate rains with gusty winds and thunderstorms between October 15 and 18. The northeast monsoon is entering the country, and this favorable weather system is causing these showers.

The weather department issued clear rain warnings for several undivided districts in Telangana for the next four days. Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts will likely experience heavy downpours. Hyderabad and its surrounding areas will see cloudy skies during the evening or night, with scattered rainfall. This rain will bring down the humidity and make the weather very pleasant.

The weather is changing rapidly in Andhra Pradesh due to a cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal. The Amaravati and Visakhapatnam weather centers warned that Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts will receive heavy rains due to the upcoming low pressure. South Coastal Andhra districts like Prakasam, Nellore, and Bapatla, along with Rayalaseema districts like Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, and YSR Kadapa, will see moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms. Officials asked people to stay alert as gusty winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph will hit some areas.

North Coastal districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli will have partly cloudy skies with chances of light scattered showers. Humid winds blowing along the coast will give people relief from the intense heat. However, officials issued strict warnings to fishermen and asked them not to venture into the sea as the waters will turn rough. They also advised coastal residents to stay in safe places.

These rains might cause some trouble for the common public, but they are a huge blessing for the crops planted in the current Kharif season. Agricultural experts say that groundwater levels will increase rapidly, and this rainwater will breathe life into drying crops in their final stages. However, officials advised farmers in low-lying areas to take precautions and prevent water stagnation in their fields. Travelers should also check the weather conditions and plan their trips accordingly.