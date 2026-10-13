Baby Girl Names: 7 Unique Names Of Goddess Durga With Beautiful Meanings

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Are you looking for a beautiful and meaningful name for your baby girl born during the auspicious Navratri days? You can pick these special names inspired by Goddess Durga's divine power. We bring you seven beautiful names right here.

People celebrate the Navratri festival with grand enthusiasm across the country. Devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga during these nine days. These forms of the Goddess symbolize power, wisdom, compassion, and protection. You can give your baby girl a name inspired by Goddess Durga if she is born during these auspicious Navratri days. We will now look at 7 beautiful names and their meanings for your little daughter.

Navishka gives your baby a unique and different identity. This name connects directly with Navratri and the divine power of Goddess Durga. It brings together a beautiful blend of strength, beauty, and confidence. The name signifies new beginnings, hope, and positivity. You can definitely choose the name Navishka for your cute daughter.

Girija means the daughter of the mountain. This is one of the many names of Goddess Parvati. The name stands as a symbol of patience and inner strength. People call her Girija because they believe Goddess Parvati took birth in the home of the Himalayas. This name can be a great choice for your daughter.

The name Trinika can be a very special and different choice for your little daughter. This name connects deeply with spirituality and divinity. The name links to the number three. This number holds special significance in Goddess worship. The name Trinika represents the combined powers and qualities of Goddess Durga, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati.

Devanshi is a very beautiful and meaningful name. It means a divine element or a part of God. This name reflects a strong belief in divinity. You show that she is a precious gift from God when you name your daughter Devanshi during the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Mahika is an extremely beautiful name. It means the earth or dew drops. This name stands as a symbol of purity, freshness, and the beauty of nature. The name Mahika reflects the deep connection between the Goddess's power and nature. This sweet-sounding name feels very modern and beautiful at the same time.

Aadhya is a beautiful and meaningful name. It comes from the Sanskrit word 'Aadya'. It means the first one or the one who caused the beginning of creation. This name connects with Adishakti and symbolizes the supreme power. The name Aadhya holds a special place among the names of Goddess Durga. This name represents strength, leadership, confidence, and divinity.

Dhyana is a beautiful Sanskrit word that means meditation or deep concentration. This name connects directly with spirituality and peace of mind. The name Dhyana signifies peace, balance, and focus.