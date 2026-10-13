16 Spanish Provincial Courts Accept Lleida's Certified Email As Evidence For MASC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, October 13.- The certified email service of the listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN) has been accepted in 42 final rulings from 16 Provincial Courts.

The rulings, issued between October 2025 and September 2026, show that Lleida.net's certified email technology has begun to be widely adopted to prove the attempt at prior negotiation that the law requires before filing a lawsuit.

Organic Law 1/2025, in force since April 3, 2025, requires proof of an attempt at prior negotiation (MASC) before filing suit in civil and commercial matters. Spain handles around 3.5 million court proceedings each year that are affected by this obligation.

The company closed June with 12,545 active customers, the highest figure in its history, and recorded 791 new customer sign-ups that month, its monthly record.

Without such proof, the court may dismiss the claim as inadmissible without ruling on the merits.

Each message sent generates a certificate that attests to the identity of the sender and the recipient, the date and time of sending and receipt, and the content and attachments.

“MASC has turned certified communication into a mandatory step before any civil lawsuit, and it will be the cornerstone of the company's growth,” said Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, electronic contracting and digital signature services.

The company holds more than 300 patents in more than 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

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