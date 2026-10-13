Linda Cunningham Launches AI Espresso, Practical AI Training For Australian Business Owners

AI-edited image of Linda Cunningham, who left corporate life after more than 20 years delivering technology change and is building a new business focused on practical ways to use AI.

AI-edited photo showing Linda Cunningham's AI executive assistant workflow on an iPad, bringing together calendar commitments, draft replies and next actions.

AI Espresso is bite-sized, practical AI training for busy business owners, starting with a live AI executive assistant session on 28 October.

- Linda CunninghamHAWKESBURY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Linda Cunningham has launched AI Espresso, a live online training series designed to show Australian business owners practical ways to use AI in everyday work.The first session, AI Espresso Dream Executive Assistant, will be held on Zoom from 11 am to 12 pm AEDT on Wednesday 28 October 2026. Tickets are $29.Cunningham will demonstrate an AI assistant she uses to bring together commitments from the different places they show up and create one summarised view of what needs her attention. The assistant can check her calendar, prepare draft replies and surface next actions, with some tasks running automatically before she starts work.“It means things are less likely to fall off the list,” Cunningham said.“It also brings things back to the surface that I might have deprioritised, ignored or put in the too-hard basket.”AI Espresso is bite-sized, practical AI training for busy business owners. Each live one-hour session focuses on one real application Cunningham has built and uses in her own businesses.The series draws on Cunningham's more than 20 years delivering technology change across banking, global medical technology, government and essential services.A consistent thread through her career has been bridging the communication gap between business teams and technical delivery teams. Her work has often involved understanding what a business needs, translating that into something technical teams can deliver, and making the technology understandable to the people who will use it.Cunningham first began using AI in her publishing side hustle in 2023 while continuing her corporate career delivering technology programs.By late 2025 and early 2026, AI had become a much bigger part of both. In her corporate role, she was leading AI programs. Outside work, she was building AI agents and automations to carry out repeatable tasks, and vibe coding apps by describing what she wanted in plain language.At the same time, she felt the pace of change noticeably accelerate.“At 53, part of me asked whether I'd left it too late to reinvent myself,” Cunningham said.“Change can feel really hard when you've spent years building credibility and authority. A pivot puts you back at the point where you're a beginner again. You have to be willing to be bad at something for a while and do the reps.”Cunningham has since left corporate and is pivoting into a new business focused on practical ways to use AI.National AI Centre research covering December 2025 to February 2026 found 19% of Australian small and medium businesses said they did not know how to use AI in their business.Cunningham said that uncertainty is also reflected in conversations she has with business owners.“A lot of people I speak to, often women, will lead with, 'I'm not good with technology,'” she said.“But I don't think you need to be a technologist to become good at using AI. A lot of this comes down to communication: being able to explain what you want, give context, ask good questions and work with the response.”auDA's Digital Lives of Australians research found 72% of women believed they did not have the technical skills required for a career in IT and technology, compared with 54% of men.For Cunningham, using AI well does not mean becoming a technical specialist. She believes business owners and leaders need enough direct experience with the tools to understand what they can do and make informed decisions about how they are used.That belief shapes AI Espresso. Rather than beginning with presentations about AI strategy, Cunningham is starting with practical applications she has built and uses herself.Her view is that once people experience what the tools can actually do, one useful application can lead to another, gradually building confidence and capability.She also sees an opportunity for people in the middle and later stages of their careers, who may already have established ways of working while the businesses, customers and workplaces around them continue to change.“People with years of experience have something incredibly valuable to bring to that change,” Cunningham said.“If you combine experience, judgement and domain knowledge with AI, there is a real opportunity not just to keep up, but to lead.”Cunningham is available for interview on practical AI adoption, career reinvention after 50, women and technology confidence, and how experienced business owners can use AI to amplify their existing knowledge.Linda Cunningham is based in the Hawkesbury, Western Sydney. She runs a self-publishing business selling books through Amazon and a new business focused on practical ways to use AI.“You bring the coffee, we'll bring the AI.”

Linda Cunningham

LINDA CUNNINGHAM

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Linda Cunningham Launches AI Espresso, Practical AI Training for Australian Business Owners News Provided By Habit Kind Co October 13, 2026, 05:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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