Amazon Bestseller Obsessed: Cultivating The Customer-Driven Leader Is Now Available

Bestseller Now Available!

The book examines connections among leadership behavior, organizational culture, employee experience and customer experience.

- James H. Killian, Ph.D.

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- James H. Killian, Ph.D., announces the release of Obsessed: Cultivating the Customer-Driven Leader. Following its earlier prepublication announcement, the book is now available in eBook, paperback and hardcover formats through Amazon and other booksellers.

Drawing on behavioral science, company case studies and interviews with leadership and experience-management professionals, Obsessed examines how leadership decisions influence employees' ability to deliver on an organization's customer commitments.

The book presents four leadership archetypes-Customer-Avoidant, Customer-Tolerant, Customer-Centric and Customer-Driven-as a framework for examining the relationship between leadership intentions and organizational practices.

Topics include policies and incentives that affect customer relationships, connections between employee experience and customer outcomes, and the use of customer feedback in business decisions. Readers also receive access to an online assessment and a practical playbook accompanying the framework.

Featured contributors include Bruce Temkin, Robert T. Hogan, Rob Markey, Shep Hyken, Annette Franz. The foreword is by Lou Carbone. The book is intended for executives, people leaders and customer-experience professionals.

“Obsessed gets underneath that gap-showing how customer-driven leadership shapes what employees do and what customers experience,” said Bruce Temkin, founder of the Qualtrics XM Institute and the Customer Experience Professionals Association.

Availability

Obsessed: Cultivating the Customer-Driven Leader is available in hardcover, paperback and eBook formats through Amazon and other booksellers. Readers can locate it by searching for the full title, Obsessed: Cultivating the Customer-Driven Leader or search by title, author or ISBN through major online and independent bookstores.

Order the Book

eBook ISBN: ‎ 979-8901023013

Paperback: ‎ 979-8901022993

Hardcover: ‎ 979-8901023006

About the Author

James H. Killian, Ph.D., is an executive advisor, keynote speaker, business professor and founder of The Customer-Driven Leader. Across more than 25 years in leadership, employee experience and customer experience, he has advised executives and teams at many of the world's best-known brands. Killian has held leadership roles at Marsh, Qualtrics, SAP, IBM and Hogan Assessment Systems. He also teaches in the Broad College of Business at Michigan State University and translates behavioral science and business experience into practical tools leaders can use to strengthen culture, earn customer trust and drive growth.

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James H. Killian, Ph.D.

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The Customer-Driven Leader

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Amazon bestseller Obsessed: Cultivating the Customer-Driven Leader is now available News Provided By The Customer-Driven Leader October 13, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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