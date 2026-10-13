Record Market Highs Are Not A Reason To Change Investment Plans

Sam Instone - CEO, AES International

Records arrive in clusters, often for months on end, and then do not arrive again for years, with neither pattern a signal

- Sam InstoneDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For investors growing their wealth, few things do more for their financial future than owning assets that are expected to outpace inflation.What the investment science advocates is unglamorous enough: contribute to a diversified portfolio matched to the rate of return a plan actually requires, and if a lump sum arrives, put it to work promptly so that compounding starts sooner.Then the market touches a record, and something happens to otherwise sensible people. Money that was headed for a portfolio finds a reason to sit in a deposit account for another month or two, until things settle down. Prices have climbed a long way already, and anything that has risen this far appears to have more room to fall than to rise. So the decision gets made to wait for a decline first.The instinct is understandable. It rests, though, on a misreading of what a record actually is.A record sounds like a rare event. After all, on the sporting field, records are celebrated precisely because they are rare, and when they happen, the assumption is that they will remain unbeaten for a long time.For a market that grows over long periods, a record is closer to routine. If the general direction of travel is upwards across decades, the market spends much of its time passing its old high-water mark and setting new ones. Records arrive in clusters, often for months on end, and then do not arrive again for years. Neither pattern is a signal.A decline can begin at any time, and most begin unexpectedly, which is rather the point of them. A record high therefore guarantees nothing about the months ahead. It simply says very little about what comes next.Waiting can feel prudent. For a great many investors, it is expensive.The decline an investor is waiting for might not arrive for a long time. In the meantime, the money sits idle while the growth happens elsewhere.There is a further problem, and it is the one that people underestimate most. If the decline does come, it will arrive wrapped in bad news, because bad news is usually what makes prices fall in the first place. This means the buying opportunity investors had pictured rarely feels like one when they are standing in it. Is the decline itself a reason to wait for a bigger decline? Once inside that doom loop, investing with any confidence becomes very hard.The most successful investors accept that their timing will never be perfect, and invest anyway. They embrace the uncertainty that systematic investing rewards, rather than attempting to outguess it.More important than any market forecast is the part that is within an investor's reach. Money that will not be touched for years belongs somewhere quite different from money needed soon. Getting that separation right does more for the long-term result than any attempt to guess the market's next turn. It is the least interesting decision in investing and comfortably the most valuable.For investors with money to put to work whose plans call for it, a record high is not a reason to hold back. One principle for deciding what to do with excess cash, grounded in Nobel Prize-winning science, is known as“investing by sunset”. Money goes to work as soon as it is available, rather than waiting for a better day.For investors who are uneasy about handing over a large sum in one go, an alternative is to commit now to investing it in equal amounts on set dates over the coming months. The point is that the schedule is firmly fixed in advance, not left to how the market feels on the day.Feeling uneasy at a high is entirely normal. Investing well runs counter to the emotions evolution has wired into people. Over long periods, and with no guarantee in any given one, markets have rewarded those who own a diversified mix of shares and stay owners. That reward is measured in future purchasing power, which is what pays for the things that matter to investors and their families.

Maria D'Souza

AES International

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Record Market Highs Are Not a Reason to Change Investment Plans News Provided By AES International October 13, 2026, 05:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law



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