Mousilli Legal Group Offers Startup Attorney Counsel That Helps Founders Form And Finance The Company Before A Raise

Feras Mousilli

Wendy Culbertson

Mousilli Legal Group

Mousilli Legal Group helps tech founders and startups in Austin to choose an entity, assign the IP, and close early financings before a public launch.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mousilli Legal Group has published a startup attorney resource at for technology companies and startups, so founders can choose an entity, assign the IP, and close early financings before a product launch.- The Delaware Division of Corporations reported 334,461 new entities formed in 2025, up from 289,810 in 2024- 74,716 of those 2025 formations were corporations, up from 58,313 in 2024- The Q3 2026 PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor reported $515.8 billion across an estimated 14,199 U.S. venture deals through September 30, 2026- Mousilli Legal Group's startup counsel is admitted in Texas and Arizona, and its managing attorney is registered to practice before the USPTODelaware Formations Trend Upward While Venture Dollars Set a RecordThe Delaware Division of Corporations reported 334,461 new entities formed in 2025, up from 289,810 in 2024, a more than 15 percent increase. Corporations were 74,716 of the 2025 formations, up from 58,313 in 2024. Limited liability companies were 235,393.The Q3 2026 PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor, as of September 30, 2026, reported U.S. venture deal value of $515.8 billion across an estimated 14,199 deals through the first three quarters. That total sits roughly 44 percent above 2021's full-year figure of $357.9 billion.When an investor reviews a financing, the questions they inevitably ask include whether the startup has formed a legal entity, whether the founders' equity and vesting are in writing, and whether the company owns its intellectual property. Statistics alone will not answer those questions, whether it is Delaware's annual formation count or the national venture total. To appease investors, startups need to arrive prepared with these documents before the raise. This is the work Mousilli Legal Group assists with, as the firm describes on its startup attorney page.Startup Attorney Resource for Founders and Technology CompaniesMousilli Legal Group published the resource on its website at mousillilegal. The page describes the firm's existing startup work: entity choice, founder equity and vesting, assignment of IP to the company, SAFEs, convertible notes, priced rounds, and equity incentive plans.Feras Mousilli, Founder and Managing Attorney, leads the practice. He is admitted in Texas and registered to practice before the USPTO (Reg. No. 56,416). He previously served as corporate counsel at Apple Inc. (2014) and Dell Inc. (2006).Wendy Culbertson, Senior Counsel, Emerging Companies & Venture Capital, is admitted in Arizona and Texas. She advises on mergers and acquisitions, financings, securities, and corporate governance, with more than seven years of experience.Corporate formation and financing are state-law matters. They are handled by attorneys admitted in the relevant state. Trademark and patent filings that sit next to a raise are federal practice before the USPTO.What Founders Should Confirm Before a RaiseMany startup founders believe that a company name, a logo, and a product already in customers' hands mean the company has been established. That belief follows them when a bank opens an account, a co-founder leaves, or an investor reviews the company before writing a check. Each of those events asks which entity was formed, who owns the equity, when the equity vests, and whether the company owns the intellectual property the founders created. The answers lie in the certificate of formation, the founder agreements, and a written assignment of the intellectual property. If those documents are missing, the review shows that the business foundation was never put in place.On its startups page, the firm describes a pattern in U.S. institutional venture financings. Investors commonly expect a Delaware C-corporation and a clean cap table. The same page notes that an LLC can be the right entity for a bootstrapped business, a tax-driven structure, or a company that does not plan to raise institutional venture capital. Where the company is already doing business under a name, the firm usually clears the trademark while the entity is being formed.Founders who want to discuss a specific company or round can book a free 15-minute consultation at .About Mousilli Legal Group PLLCMousilli Legal Group PLLC is a Houston, Texas-based boutique law firm providing IP, technology, and corporate counsel for innovators, startups, and established enterprises.

Feras Mousilli

Mousilli Legal Group PLLC

+1 415-494-9476

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Mousilli Legal Group Offers Startup Attorney Counsel That Helps Founders Form and Finance the Company Before a Raise News Provided By Agency Intelligence October 13, 2026, 05:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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