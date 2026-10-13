Accelerating Humanoid Robot Development: Amlogic And Hpmicro Demonstrate Ethercat-Based Joint-Motor Control At CIIF 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amlogic today announced that its edge AI SoC - A311Y3 has been adopted by HPMicro as the master controller for an EtherCAT-based robot-joint demonstration, jointly showcased at the China International Industry Fair (CIIF) 2026.The demo features an eight-axis humanoid robot platform integrating Amlogic's A311Y3 edge AI SoC and HPMicro's HPM5E3Y high-performance motor-control MCU. The A311Y3 SoC runs Linux, hosts the touchscreen human-machine interface (HMI), and serves as the EtherCAT master, coordinating multiple joint-motor drives powered by HPM5EY3.Visitors can use the touchscreen to adjust motion direction and speed, while all eight axes move in coordination. Real-time position feedback displayed on the screen mirrors the actual joint angles, demonstrating a complete motion-control loop from command dispatch and real-time execution to joint-state feedback.The joint demonstration highlights how high-performance edge computing and dedicated real-time motor control can work together to support the development of humanoid robots and other advanced robotic systems.A311Y3: Edge Computing and EtherCAT Master ControlIn the system's layered architecture, Amlogic's A311Y3 serves as the upper-level computing platform, handling application processing, user interaction, and EtherCAT master communication.Key functions include:.Linux-based control platform: Runs Linux and manages communication with multiple EtherCAT-connected motor-drive nodes..Interactive HMI: Powers a touchscreen interface for motion commands, system monitoring, and real-time motion visualization..Edge AI capabilities: Provides up to 8 TOPS of NPU computing performance, creating headroom for future integration of machine vision, perception, and other on-device AI applications..Flexible system connectivity: Offers PCIe 3.0, 2.5GbE/GbE Ethernet, and dual CAN-FD interfaces for connecting sensors, storage, and expansion modules.At each robot joint, HPMicro's HPM5E3Y serves as the EtherCAT slave MCU, performing real-time field-oriented control (FOC) of the motor, sampling position information, and reporting joint status to the A311Y3 master.By separating upper-level computing and application processing from lower-level real-time motor control, the architecture allows the two layers to be developed and optimized independently. It also provides robotics developers with a practical platform for evaluating system architecture, EtherCAT networking, and coordinated multi-axis motion control.A311Y3 Key Specifications.Process / CPU: 6nm, octa-core - 2× Arm Cortex-A78 @2.4GHz + 6× Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz.AI performance: 8 TOPS NPU for edge AI inference.Operating systems: Yocto Linux, Debian, and Android 16+ (Google VSR compliant).Ethernet: 1× 2.5GbE Ethernet MAC (HSGMII) + 1× Gigabit Ethernet MAC (RGMII).Industrial connectivity: dual CAN-FD, plus multi-channel UART / I2C / SPI / PWM.Temperature grades: consumer and industrial variants available.Application markets: AI NAS, compute cards, smart tablets, robotics, industrial control, smart automotive, and large-screen commercial displayDanny Chen, Chief Marketing Officer at HPMicro, said:“Humanoid robots require both intelligent upper-level computing and precise, deterministic control at every joint. HPMicro's HPM5E3Y is designed to address the demanding requirements of robot-joint applications, combining high-performance processing, integrated EtherCAT connectivity, and real-time motor control. By integrating HPM5E3Y with Amlogic's A311Y3, we are demonstrating how these complementary technologies can work together to enable coordinated multi-axis motion and simplify robot-system development. We look forward to working with Amlogic to help customers accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation robotics solutions.”James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic, said: "Coordinated robot motion requires close collaboration between the upper-level controller and the joint-level drive system. This demonstration showcases how A311Y3 can combine Linux-based application processing, an interactive HMI, and EtherCAT master communication in a single edge computing platform. Together with HPMicro's dedicated motor-control MCU, it provides a flexible foundation for robotics and industrial customers developing integrated motion-control systems."During CIIF 2026, engineering teams from Amlogic and HPMicro will be available to discuss robot-joint drive systems, EtherCAT networking, multi-axis coordination, and system integration with industry visitors and prospective partners.About AmlogicAmlogic is a world-leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoCs). As a result of its cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, the company has actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics - ushering in a new era of smart living. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies - including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, and advanced CPUs and GPUs - customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world-class performance.Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and implements state-of-the-art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Founded in Silicon Valley, Amlogic has R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. To learn more about products of Amlogic visit:About HPMicroPioneer of General Purpose RISC-V MCU. HPMicro is a semiconductor company dedicated to high-performance embedded solutions for industrial, automotive and consumer applications. Its products include microcontrollers, microprocessors, peripheral ICs, and the supporting ecosystems. HPMicro was recognized on "Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch list in 2025". The company has launched 8 series of general-purpose RISC-V MCUs that lead the market in computing power, graphic/display performance, real time connectivity and close-loop control capability. HPMicro is an ISO9001 and ISO 26262/IEC61508 company. For more information, visit .

Marketing Team

Amlogic (USA) Ltd.

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Accelerating Humanoid Robot Development: Amlogic and HPMicro Demonstrate EtherCAT-Based Joint-Motor Control at CIIF 2026 News Provided By Amlogic (USA) Ltd. October 13, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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