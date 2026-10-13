CJP's Abhijit Dipke Slams PM Modi's 'Dictatorial' Disdain For Dissent

CJP Leader Slams PM Modi's 'Dictatorial' Stance

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijit Dipke on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of harboring a "dictatorial" disdain for dissent following recent actions against protesters at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said, "Narendra Modi does not have a problem with Jantar Mantar as a location; he has a problem with protest. A dictator always has a problem with protest. Narendra Modi is troubled by the very idea of protest. If he thinks that by removing Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, he can end the movement, then he should not remain in this misconception."

Declaring that the movement would no longer be restricted to the capital, he added, "Jantar Mantar will now be built across the entire country. Now, the protest will happen across the entire country; the protest will happen all over Delhi. The country is no longer going to be afraid of all these actions of yours."

Dipke described the protest site as more than a physical space, framing it as a symbol of defiance. "Jantar Mantar is not just a location, it is a spirit. A spirit of resistance that will stay alive in every protester," he said.

Addressing questions regarding the next steps of the party, Dipke noted that the team is currently finalizing their next moves. "The next course of action will be announced in Delhi by Ashutosh and Saurav; they are currently discussing it with the team," he added.

Activists Detained After Breaching Jantar Mantar

Meanwhile, despite being detained by the Delhi Police in their attempt to breach the Jantar Mantar site CJP activists have claimed victory and once again raised voice for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, CJP's Saurav Das said, "Jantar Mantar has been reclaimed. We have entered Jantar Mantar and now we are being detained. But this is a message to all of us young gen! We can do it! Gyanu, you're done bro!"

Ashutosh Ranka posted, "Fortress Jantar Mantar has been breached," while Abhijeet Dipke posted a picture of Ranka waiving the Tricolour at the site.

Delhi Police earlier detained Ranka, Das, and Ajinkya Shinde after they attempted to break the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar after it had been denotified as a protest spot.

"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. AshutoshRanka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi," CJP's Abhijeet Dipke posted on X.

Ranka in his post said, "Hands Off Jantar Mantar." The group had gathered at the protest site in the early hours of the morning. According to reports, security personnel arrived shortly after the protesters began their demonstration and took them into custody, leading to their removal from the venue. (ANI)

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