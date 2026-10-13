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Hyderabad: Blaze At Furniture Godown Controlled, No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: Blaze At Furniture Godown Controlled, No Casualties Reported


Date: 2026-10-13 01:45:35

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Gudimalkapur in the early hours of Tuesday. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported.

A fire official said they received a call at 2:26 am regarding a fire at a furniture godown in Gudimalkapur, adding that five fire tenders brought the blaze under control. The cause of the fire and extent of property loss are under investigation.

“We received a call at 2:26 am today regarding a fire that broke out at a furniture godown in Gudimalkapur. Five fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire and the extent of property loss are under investigation,” a fire official said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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