Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Electoral Fraud, Questions EC's Rule Changes

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses EC of 'Electoral Robbery'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday questioned the Election Commission's decisions, alleging electoral malpractice and asking why the poll body was reversing its earlier rules and decisions.

In a post on X, Yadav questioned the reasons behind the Commission's alleged change of stance and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining public trust in the electoral process.“On whose behest did the Election Commission rig the elections, commit fraud, and perpetrate robbery? Now, why is the Election Commission, out of fear, reversing its own previous rules and decisions? If the Chief Election Commissioner, the thief Gyanesh Kumar, was right back then, why is he now backtracking from his own decisions? Either he was right then, or he is right now? These dacoits have looted the elections. They have murdered public trust and killed democracy,” Yadav said.

'EC a Puppet of the BJP'

Yadav had earlier alleged that democracy was under attack and accused the Election Commission of acting in favour of the BJP, as opposition parties continued their protest against alleged electoral irregularities. He said the fight against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had started in Bihar, claiming that his party was among the first to raise objections to the exercise.

Speaking to the reporters, Yadav said,“We have been consistently fighting against SIR; we were the very first ones to fight this battle, and it started from Bihar. Even back then, we used to say that the Election Commission has completely become a puppet of the BJP. Now things have come out in the open about how these people carried out vote theft and conducted fraudulent elections.”

He further stressed the need to protect democracy and the Constitution, saying the opposition would continue its fight for fair elections.“Democracy is being crushed. And when democracy is being constantly attacked and crushed, how can we sit quietly? Elections must be fair. Democracy must survive; our Constitution must survive. Whatever sacrifice is needed for this, we will make it,” he further said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)