Whatsapp Message Scheduling: Big Update! Here's How To Schedule Messages In Advance

WhatsApp is getting ready to roll out a super useful feature for its users. The messaging app is currently testing a 'Scheduled Messages' feature. You can draft your texts, photos, and videos in advance and set them to send automatically at a specific time. Some Android beta users have already started getting this update. WhatsApp might roll out this feature to more users in the coming weeks.

How to schedule messages on WhatsApp

WABetaInfo tracks all new WhatsApp features. Their latest report says select users on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.40.7 have received this scheduling tool. You can draft your message and pick the exact date and time for delivery. You just need to type your message in a personal or group chat and long-press the send button. This action will bring up the scheduling option. You can then select your preferred date and time. The app will automatically send the message when the time comes.

You can schedule photos and videos too

You can schedule links, photos, and videos along with regular text messages. However, WhatsApp might restrict you to scheduling only one photo or video at a time. You will still get the option to edit, draw, and add captions to your images before scheduling them. The report mentions you can schedule a message anywhere from 10 minutes up to two weeks in advance. The biggest highlight is that the app will send the message automatically at the scheduled time, even if your phone is offline or WhatsApp is closed.

Option to cancel scheduled messages

You can easily review and delete your scheduled messages before the app sends them. WhatsApp will likely add a dedicated section in the chat info screen for this purpose. The recipient will not get any notification if you delete a scheduled message. For group chats, only the people who were members when you scheduled the message will receive it. Anyone who joins the group later will not see that scheduled text.

When will everyone get this feature?

This new feature will come with standard end-to-end encryption security. Select Android beta users can currently test this feature via the Google Play Store. WhatsApp might expand this rollout to more users in the coming weeks. However, the company has not announced an official release date for the general public yet.