Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces New School, Girls' Hostel And High-Tech ITI Centres

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a series of education and skill development projects under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, focusing on better learning facilities, technical training and opportunities for young people. The initiatives include a new co-educational senior secondary school in Dwarka, a girls' hostel at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and high-tech Centres of Excellence at three Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Gupta shared details of the initiatives on social media platform X. She also announced the foundation stones for G.B. Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic in Okhla, along with an advanced manufacturing laboratory and a faculty office building at NSUT.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: Focus on Education and Skill Development

The projects aim to strengthen Delhi's educational infrastructure while expanding access to technical learning and practical training. The government's stated focus is on helping students acquire knowledge and skills that can support their future careers.

Gupta said creating better opportunities for young people remains a priority. The initiatives cover school education, higher education, vocational training and campus facilities.

New Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in Dwarka

A new co-educational senior secondary school will be developed in Sector 16B, Dwarka. The institution is expected to expand educational facilities in the area and provide students with improved infrastructure.

However, details about the school's seating capacity, construction timeline and the date classes will begin have not yet been shared in the information provided.

NSUT East Campus to Get Girls' Hostel

A new hostel for female students will be developed at NSUT's East Campus. The facility is intended to expand residential options for students pursuing higher education, including those travelling from other parts of Delhi or outside the city.

Access to suitable accommodation can make campus life more convenient for students, although further details about the hostel's capacity and completion schedule have not been announced.

Three ITIs to Get High-Tech Centres of Excellence

Three ITIs in Delhi will receive high-tech Centres of Excellence aimed at strengthening vocational and technical training. The facilities are intended to help students develop practical abilities and learn skills relevant to modern industries.

The names of the selected ITIs and the specific technologies or training programmes planned for the centres have not been disclosed in the information shared.

G.B. Pant College and New NSUT Facilities Announced

The foundation stone for G.B. Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic was laid in Okhla, marking another step towards expanding higher and technical education facilities.

At NSUT, the advanced manufacturing laboratory is expected to support practical learning related to modern manufacturing, while the proposed faculty office building will add to the university's academic infrastructure.

CM Rekha Gupta Highlights Youth's Role in Viksit Bharat

Gupta said Delhi's young people would play an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat. Cabinet minister Ashish Sood, MLA Sandeep Sehrawat and other dignitaries attended the programme.

The impact of these initiatives will become clearer as construction progresses and the proposed facilities become operational.