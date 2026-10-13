Man Dies After Falling From 200-Foot Six Flags Roller Coaster, Terrifying Moment Captured In Ride Photo

A man has died after falling from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in the United States. The shocking moment was caught on a souvenir photo taken during the ride.

The ride, called Goliath, is around 200 feet tall and reaches speeds of about 70 miles per hour. According to reports, several other people were also hurt on the ride before rescue teams evacuated the passengers who were still stuck on the track.

Following the incident, Six Flags has shut down similar roller coasters at its parks across the country.

A man fell to his death from Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath coaster, and the moment was HORRIFICALLY captured on a souvenir photoSeveral others were hurt on the 200-foot, 70 mph ride before crews evacuated the riders still stranded on the track, and Six Flags has now... twitter/tTJZ1SnTcV

- Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2026

This tragedy comes less than two weeks after Six Flags permanently closed another ride called X2 in California. That decision followed a CNN investigation into years of brain injuries and deaths linked to the ride.

The incident has raised serious questions about ride safety at amusement parks. Authorities have not yet shared full details about what caused the man to fall.

More information is expected as the investigation continues.