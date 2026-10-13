Karnataka Man Names Newborn Son 'Annaramaiah' After Siddaramaiah, Here's Why

An ex-serviceman from Bidar district in Karnataka has named his newborn son 'Annaramaiah' as a mark of admiration for former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The unique name combines 'Anna', inspired by the state government's Anna Bhagya scheme, with 'Ramaiah', taken from Siddaramaiah's name. The family hopes the child will grow up with the former Chief Minister's blessings, reflecting their appreciation for his welfare initiatives.

Ex-Army Man Names His Son 'Annaramaiah'

Rajappa Poojary, an ex-serviceman from Dubalagundi village in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district, is a staunch admirer of Siddaramaiah. Rajappa believes the Anna Bhagya scheme has helped poor families access food and made a meaningful difference in their lives.

When his son was born on September 29, Rajappa decided to name him 'Annaramaiah'. By combining the name associated with the welfare scheme and a part of Siddaramaiah's name, he chose a distinctive name that reflects his admiration for the former Karnataka Chief Minister.

Birth certificate registered with the new name

Baby's Name Registered On Birth Certificate

The family has already registered the name 'Annaramaiah' on the child's official birth certificate. The decision reflects Rajappa's respect for Siddaramaiah and his desire to honour the former Chief Minister through his son's name.

The unusual name has drawn attention for its connection to both a government welfare scheme and a political leader.

If It Had Been A Girl, The Name Would Have Been 'Parvathiramaiah'

Rajappa and his wife, Ambika, said the Anna Bhagya scheme had helped poor families by addressing hunger. They wanted their child's name to reflect their appreciation for the initiative and their admiration for Siddaramaiah.

The couple had reportedly decided on the names before the delivery. They had planned to name the baby 'Parvathiramaiah' if they had a girl and 'Annaramaiah' if they had a boy. Following the birth of their son, they chose the latter name, as planned.