Delhi Nightclub Horror: Man Beaten To Death By Bouncers After Friend Spills Beer On Woman

A night out at a nightclub in northwest Delhi turned fatal after a 29-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by bouncers and club staff following a dispute triggered by his friend spilling beer on a woman. The assault reportedly continued even after the group apologised, leaving the victim with fatal injuries.

According to police, the incident took place late Saturday night at a nightclub in the area falling under the jurisdiction of the Sarai Rohilla police station.

The deceased, identified as Daljeet, was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar. He is survived by his wife, eight-year-old son and father. Police have arrested some people in connection with the case and are working to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.

According to news agency PTI, Daljeet had visited the nightclub with a group of friends when one of them allegedly spilled beer on a woman, triggering a heated argument. The club's bouncers allegedly launched an assault on Daljeet and his friends, refusing to stop even after the group apologised for the incident.

The situation reportedly spiralled out of control when waiters at the nightclub allegedly joined the attack. Armed with sticks and glass bottles, the attackers allegedly thrashed Daljeet and his friends. When the group attempted to flee, they were allegedly dragged back inside the club and assaulted again.

Daljeet reportedly suffered the most severe injuries in the attack. His friends took him to his home in Raghuvir Nagar, but he collapsed near the entrance. He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have seized the nightclub's CCTV digital video recorder and are examining the footage and identify everyone allegedly involved in the fatal assault.