Iran War-Depleted Arsenal Making US A Less Potent Power

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Iran conflict has exposed a glaring blind spot in US war strategy. America can escalate in hours, but it can take years to rebuild the arsenal it consumes. Washington has begun addressing the arms-replenishment problem, a calculation it should have made before escalating.

The Pentagon's recent awards reflect the intensity of the challenge. In the past few days, it has announced a US$24.4 billion contract for Raytheon to accelerate Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) production, after awarding $20.7 billion for AMRAAM missiles and a $58.6 billion Patriot deal with Lockheed Martin. Each is meant to replenish stocks depleted by the war, but signing the contracts does not put depleted missiles back in the arsenal.

The shortage is already showing on the battlefield. Commanders on US bases in the Middle East have reportedly begun letting some incoming Iranian missiles land when they are headed for unpopulated areas, saving scarce interceptors for missiles that could do real harm.

Yet in a recent Time magazine interview, President Donald Trump downplayed a Pentagon report on munitions shortages while acknowledging that some stocks are running low.

Independent estimates underscore the large-scale drawdown of high-value munitions. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the US stockpile of Patriot and THAAD interceptors had fallen to fewer than 827 and 278, respectively, by July 27.