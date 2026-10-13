India's Superpower Dream Is Just Another Recycled Modi Slogan

MENAFN - Asia Times) Famous Indian author Shashi Tharoor was famously quoted as saying:“Everything in India is recycled, even the dreams“

In October 2010, The Economist ran a cover titled “How India's growth will outpace China,” citing India's young population, dynamic private sector and a strong democratic system as advantages over China's state-led model.

The IMF projected India's growth rate at around 9.7%, while China's was 10.5% at that time, suggesting the gap was narrowing. There was optimism in India; many believed it would overtake China, ushering in a new era of prosperity.

In 2010, China's GDP was 3.6 times India's (US$6.1 trillion vs. $1.7 trillion). By 2025, the gap had widened to nearly 4.9 times, with GDP of $19.5 trillion and $4 trillion, respectively.

But the gap widened on a per-capita basis between 2010 and 2025: China's GDP per capita rose from $4,500 to $13,862, while India's rose from $1,350 to $2,702, increasing the gap from 3.3 times to 5.1 times in 2025.

The argument is not that India has achieved nothing, but that the gap between its narrative and its capabilities has widened. India has spent too much political energy projecting power rather than building the capabilities that create it.

Indian leader Narendra Modi understands that modern politics rewards perception extraordinarily well. A spectacular summit, a grand diaspora rally, a hugging photograph with world leaders, a new slogan and a grand declaration can easily shape a powerful narrative about India's arrival.

But symbolism and rhetoric don't create capability. When confidence rests on promises rather than performance, it risks becoming false pride, i.e., Vishwaguru (World Teacher) creating an illusion of strength without the substance to sustain it.