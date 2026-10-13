Chip Stocks Slide As Broadcom CEO's AI Investment Warning Triggers Global Sell-Off

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Semiconductor stocks tumbled across Asia on October 13 as investors reassessed the outlook for artificial intelligence spending following comments from Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan about the risks surrounding the AI investment boom.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell sharply in South Korea, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and US chipmaker Micron Technology also came under pressure. The selling reflected growing concern that the enormous investments supporting AI infrastructure may not generate returns quickly enough to justify current market expectations.

South Korea's Kospi index dropped approximately 7% during trading, while Taiwan's Taiex declined 2.5%. Samsung and SK Hynix, two major suppliers of memory chips used in AI systems, recorded losses of as much as 8.8% and 9.2%, respectively, according to the Financial Times.

Broadcom's Warning Challenges AI Optimism

Tan's remarks about the casino-like characteristics of AI investing prompted fresh scrutiny of the sector's valuation and financing risks. Investors have poured money into semiconductor manufacturers, cloud providers and data centre operators as companies race to expand their AI capabilities.

However, the rapid expansion has raised questions about whether demand for computing capacity will remain strong enough to support the spending. Building AI infrastructure requires substantial investment in processors, memory, networking equipment, electricity and cooling systems.

If the revenue generated by AI applications fails to keep pace with infrastructure costs, companies could reconsider expansion plans or delay purchases. That possibility creates uncertainty for semiconductor businesses whose recent growth has been supported by expectations of continued investment.

Memory Chipmakers Face Market Pressure

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are particularly exposed to changes in demand for advanced memory products used in AI servers. Both companies have benefited from increased interest in high-bandwidth memory, which helps processors handle large volumes of data.

Yet strong demand does not eliminate valuation risks. Investors must also consider how much future growth is already reflected in share prices and whether elevated spending will continue at the same pace.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which produces advanced chips for major technology customers, also declined. Micron Technology fell nearly 4% in US trading, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index lost 2.7%.

The simultaneous declines across several markets suggest that investors are reassessing the wider semiconductor sector rather than responding to a single company's earnings outlook.

Competition Adds to AI Investment Concerns

Technology companies are competing to develop more capable AI models and services, but competition can increase costs and make future revenue less predictable. New processors, more efficient models and changes in customer demand could also affect which infrastructure investments deliver the strongest returns.

For semiconductor manufacturers, the key question is whether current orders represent durable demand or spending that could slow once major technology companies reassess their budgets.

What Investors Will Watch Next

Investors will monitor upcoming corporate earnings, capital expenditure plans and management commentary for signs of whether AI spending remains sustainable. Strong results and continued orders could support a recovery, while weaker guidance could intensify pressure on chip stocks.

The latest sell-off highlights a shift in market attention. Investors are no longer focused solely on how quickly AI infrastructure is expanding. They are increasingly examining whether that expansion can generate sufficient returns to justify the enormous capital commitments behind it.