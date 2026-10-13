CJP Protest: 'Cockroaches Sneaked Into Jantar Mantar' - Dipke Says Ranka, Das, Ajinkya, Others Detained, Shares Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said his team members Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya were detained near Jantar Mantar early Tuesday.

He took to X to share a video that showed police catching hold of Ranka, who had a national flag in his hand. Chants of“Bharat Mata ki Jai” and other slogans were also heard.

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“Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members have been detained,” Dipke wrote on X.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post, Dipke said,“You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi.”

What happened at Jantar Mantar today?

The detention occurred as Ranka, Das, and Ajinkya Shinde attempted to break the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a protest site. The group had gathered at the protest site in the early hours of the morning.

In a video shared by Dipke, CJP protesters, including Ranka and Das, are seen climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar. The protesters then raised slogans such as "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do (Gyanesh Kumar, resign)" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" while holding the national flag.

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According to reports, security personnel arrived shortly after the protesters began their demonstration and took them into custody, leading to their removal from the venue.

Despite being detained by the Delhi Police in their attempt to breach the Jantar Mantar site, CJP activists claimed victory and once again raised their voice for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Ranka, in his post, said,“Hands Off Jantar Mantar.” Meanwhile, Saurav Das posted, "Jantar Mantar has been reclaimed. We have entered Jantar Mantar and now we are being detained. But this is a message to all of us young gen! We can do it! Gyanu, you're done bro!"

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CJP activist Abhijit Dipke on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of harbouring a "dictatorial" disdain for dissent following recent actions against protesters at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Dipke was quoted by ANI as saying,“[PM] Narendra Modi does not have a problem with Jantar Mantar as a location; he has a problem with protest. A dictator always has a problem with protest.”

“Narendra Modi is troubled by the very idea of protest. If he thinks that by removing Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, he can end the movement, then he should not remain in this misconception,” Dipke added.

Dipke described the protest site as more than a physical space, framing it as a symbol of defiance. "Jantar Mantar is not just a location, it is a spirit. A spirit of resistance that will stay alive in every protester," he said.

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Declaring that the movement would no longer be restricted to the capital, he added, "Jantar Mantar will now be built across the entire country. Now, the protest will happen across the entire country; the protest will happen all over Delhi. The country is no longer going to be afraid of all these actions of yours."

(With inputs from ANI)