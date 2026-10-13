Tomtom Expands EV Suite To Accelerate Deployment For Automakers And Deliver More Trusted Journeys For Drivers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New vehicle onboarding and enhanced capabilities across AI-powered range intelligence, routing and search help automakers deliver seamless EV experiences while reducing vehicle onboarding time from months to minutes

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands,, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2 ), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced new capabilities that help automakers and mobility providers integrate complete EV experiences faster and improve every stage of the journey for drivers, from trip planning and navigation to charging and range prediction.

As EV adoption grows, so does the competition. Carmakers are racing to bring new models to market faster, without compromising on the experience drivers expect from planning, driving and charging. TomTom's EV suite is built to support that complete journey, bringing EV routing, charging search, range prediction and navigation together in one platform. Through partnerships with global carmakers, TomTom already supports more than six million EVs worldwide.

To simplify the integration and help carmakers move faster, TomTom has launched Electric Vehicle Management, a self-service platform that enables automakers to onboard electric vehicle variants in minutes following the submission of required vehicle specifications. This includes the vehicle's basic specifications such as battery size, charging connectors, dimensions and weight. The automakers then receive a unique digital ID that works across TomTom EV services for route planning, charging guidance, range calculation and in-car navigation. Vehicle data remains under the carmaker's control and is handled using security measures designed to protect vehicle information throughout its lifecycle. This enables carmakers to connect a vehicle once and deliver a consistent EV experience across in-vehicle end to end systems, companion apps and web services. The new platform reduces implementation effort while accelerating time to market.

Once a vehicle is onboarded, TomTom applies its AI-powered consumption model, combining physics-based calculations with real-world driving data to generate customized range and charging predictions designed to improve over time as additional data becomes available. This gives automakers a scalable way to provide vehicle-specific guidance and helps drivers make more confident decisions about range, routes and charging stops.

TomTom has also expanded its EV suite with enhancements that help drivers plan and charge with confidence. Drivers can search more than 2.3 million connectors in 117 countries and access key information before they arrive: charging speeds, opening hours, nearby amenities, live availability and how busy a charger typically is at their arrival time. Built-in reliability ratings help them skip chargers that may be out of service.

On the road, TomTom's EV routing picks the best charging stops for each trip. If plans change, drivers adjust or skip a stop, the route updates instantly. Trips planned in the companion app sync to the in-dash system, and preferences such as favorite chargers and networks are stored locally, helping support user privacy. Drivers waste less time and enjoy a flexible, easy-to-use experience, which builds lasting trust in their automaker's vehicles.

Together, these capabilities help automakers build EV experiences their drivers can rely on, from choosing a route and comparing charging options to navigating to a charger and managing energy along the way.

“In today's EV market, carmakers need to be able to launch fast while getting the driver experience right,” said Leo Sei, SVP Product, UX & Marketing, TomTom.“Carmakers know their vehicles, and we know how those vehicles use energy on the road. With Electric Vehicle Management, automakers can onboard new EV variants in a fraction of the time previously required and connect them immediately to our complete EV suite. The result is faster deployment, more accurate range guidance and a better EV experience for drivers.”

Automakers and mobility providers can implement these capabilities through TomTom's APIs and SDKs or accelerate deployment using TomTom's navigation solutions. Electric Vehicle Management is available through MyTomTom.com. Developers can evaluate TomTom's EV APIs and SDKs through the platform and integrate EV experiences tailored to their products and services.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

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