Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Personalized Learning And Education Technology (EdTech) Tutoring Platforms Market Report

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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Personalized Learning and Education Technology (EdTech) Tutoring Platforms Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The landscape of education technology is rapidly evolving, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a pivotal role in transforming personalized learning experiences. AI-powered personalized learning and education technology (EdTech) tutoring platforms are gaining significant traction, promising tailored educational solutions that adapt to individual student needs. This overview delves into the current market status, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping this innovative sector.

Market Size and Projected Expansion of the AI-Powered Personalized Learning and EdTech Tutoring Platforms Market

The market for AI-driven personalized learning and EdTech tutoring platforms has experienced remarkable expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $8.08 billion in 2025 to $10.03 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%. This surge is largely attributed to widespread adoption of digital education tools, improved internet access facilitating online learning, heightened demand for customized educational experiences, the expansion of e-learning offerings in academic institutions, and growing investments in education technology solutions.

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Forecasted Growth and Future Potential of the AI-Powered Personalized Learning and EdTech Tutoring Platforms Market

Looking ahead, this market is expected to witness exponential growth, reaching $23.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.6%. Drivers behind this robust growth include increasing demand for AI-enabled personalized learning, wider adoption of intelligent tutoring systems, greater investments directed toward adaptive educational technologies, enhanced utilization of learning analytics platforms, and a stronger focus on lifelong digital learning. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period involve the adoption of personalized learning path generation, real-time learner performance analytics, adaptive assessment technologies, intelligent student engagement and feedback mechanisms, as well as platforms designed to automate learning outcome optimization.

Understanding AI-Powered Personalized Learning and EdTech Tutoring Platforms

AI-powered personalized learning and EdTech tutoring platforms employ artificial intelligence to continuously monitor learner performance, preferences, and progress in real time. These systems dynamically adjust instructional materials, learning speed, and assessments to suit individual needs while offering intelligent guidance and feedback. By leveraging data-driven insights and automated support, these platforms enhance educational outcomes through continuous optimization of the learning process.

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Increasing Demand for Customized Learning Experiences Driving Market Growth

The rising need for personalized learning experiences is a significant factor propelling the growth of AI-powered personalized learning and EdTech tutoring platforms. Personalized learning involves crafting educational paths, content, and assessments tailored to each learner's unique preferences, abilities, and progress. This demand has surged alongside the rapid integration of digital learning technologies that support adaptive, student-centered education models. AI-powered platforms harness machine learning algorithms to provide customized lessons, intelligent tutoring, performance monitoring, and immediate feedback, catering to individual learner requirements.

Demonstrated Effectiveness of AI in Enhancing Student Outcomes

For example, in January 2025, the Science and Information Organization (SAI), a UK-based progressive institution, reported that AI-powered personalized learning significantly improved student performance. Learners using these platforms performed 25% better, completed tasks 25% faster, and exhibited 15% higher engagement compared to a control group. Such evidence highlights the growing appreciation and demand for personalized education solutions, which in turn fuels market growth.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Hotspots in AI-Powered Personalized Learning and EdTech Tutoring Platforms

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI-powered personalized learning and EdTech tutoring platforms market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses various geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a detailed global perspective on market trends and expansion opportunities.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Personalized Learning and Education Technology (EdTech) Tutoring Platforms Market News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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