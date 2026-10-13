Digital Gift Card Market Projected To Grow At A 16% CAGR Until 2030

Digital Gift Card Market

Digital Gift Card Market analysis

Digital Gift Card Market segments

The Business Research Company's Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The digital gift card industry is evolving rapidly, shaped by innovations in e-commerce, retail technology, and digital payment solutions. Key players in this space are focusing on creating personalized gifting experiences, seamless mobile redemption, and multi-brand marketplaces while strengthening fraud prevention measures. These efforts are crucial for expanding customer engagement and maintaining a competitive edge in a market increasingly defined by convenience, analytics, and customer relationship management systems.

Digital Gift Card Market Size and Share within Financial Services

Forecasts suggest the digital gift card market will surpass $1,250 billion by 2030. Within the expansive Financial Services sector, projected to reach $50,609 billion by the same year, digital gift cards are set to represent close to 2% of the overall market value. This sector is expected to experience a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% through 2030, signaling robust expansion.

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Segment Breakdown of the Digital Gift Card Market

Functionally, the market is categorized into open loop and closed loop gift cards. By 2030, closed loop gift cards are anticipated to dominate, comprising 61% of the market-or about $769 billion. This segment benefits from retailer strategies involving branded gifting to foster customer loyalty, targeted promotions tied to merchant-specific cards, prepaid cards that encourage repeat business, and enhanced digital redemption platforms that improve convenience and engagement.

Additional ways to segment the digital gift card market include:

- Business Type: business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C)

- Application Areas: consumer goods, health and wellness, restaurants and bars, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, and others

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Regional Outlook Points to Asia-Pacific as the Digital Gift Card Market Leader

By 2030, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global digital gift card market with a valuation of $493 billion, growing from $209 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19%. Growth drivers include widespread smartphone adoption, increasing use of digital payments, the popularity of cashless gifting via online platforms, expansion of e-commerce marketplaces offering digital gifting, and innovations in mobile wallets that simplify card issuance and redemption.

Country-Level Analysis Highlights the United States' Dominance

The United States is projected to be the largest individual country market for digital gift cards in 2030, reaching $383 billion from $194 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 15%. This growth is propelled by consumer demand for quick digital gifting options, retailers' investments in omnichannel loyalty and rewards programs, corporate utilization of gift cards for employee incentives, and tighter integration between gift cards, digital commerce, and mobile payment solutions.

Top Company Leading the Digital Gift Card Market

Amazon Inc. stood out in 2025 as the global leader in digital gift card sales, holding a 7% share of the market according to The Business Research Company. Its digital commerce division actively participates in the digital gift card sector by offering a range of products including digital gift cards, e-gifting services, personalized gifting options, and secure online redemption platforms. These offerings support brand engagement and facilitate smooth transactions across retail and service categories.

Market Share Distribution Among Leading Digital Gift Card Providers

Although fragmented, the market's top 10 players collectively accounted for 22% of total revenue in 2025. This moderate concentration reflects barriers related to technology adoption, demand for personalized gifting, platform integration, cybersecurity, and the need for reliable, scalable digital infrastructure serving e-commerce, retail, and service industries. Industry leaders maintain their footing through diverse digital gift card portfolios, strong retail and payment partnerships, global reach, and continuous innovation to meet growing demands for convenience and personalized experiences.

Primary Growth Factors Accelerating the Digital Gift Card Market

Several key drivers are expected to push the digital gift card market forward through 2030:

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce and Digital Payments: The rise of online shopping, digital wallets, mobile banking, and contactless payments has made digital gift cards a preferred option for gifting and purchasing. Retailers benefit through enhanced customer engagement, prepaid revenue streams, and repeat business generated by easy digital redemption. This factor is projected to contribute around 2.6% annual growth.

Expansion of Corporate Rewards and Employee Incentives: Businesses increasingly use digital gift cards for staff rewards, loyalty programs, sales incentives, and promotions due to their ease of distribution and flexibility for recipients. Remote work trends and the push for personalized engagement are expanding corporate demand, contributing an estimated 2.4% annual growth.

Growing Consumer Demand for Instant and Personalized Gifting: Shoppers value instant delivery, customizable designs, and suitability for various occasions, including last-minute presents. The flexibility these cards offer recipients while reducing product returns broadens acceptance across demographic groups. This trend is expected to add approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

How Emerging Trends Enhance the Digital Gift Card Experience

The rise of multi-brand digital gifting platforms is reshaping the landscape by making gifting more convenient, broadening redemption options, and increasing engagement across retail, lifestyle, and corporate reward programs. For example, in July 2026, super introduced superGift, a platform uniting top consumer brands across categories. It features seamless digital redemption, real-time balance tracking, and a unified checkout process, all of which enhance gifting flexibility and support reward initiatives.

Strategies Adopted by Market Players to Maintain Leadership

Leading companies are focusing on advancing digital gift card technologies to improve convenience and tailor personalization. They are leveraging payment and reward systems to deepen customer engagement and brand loyalty. Expanding digital gift card platforms enhances accessibility and flexibility, while integration of AI technologies sharpens personalization efforts and bolsters fraud prevention.

Promising Opportunities Fueling Market Expansion

The open loop and closed loop gift card segments represent the most lucrative areas for growth, expected to add over $668 billion between 2025 and 2030. Closed loop cards alone will contribute $409 billion, with open loop cards adding $259 billion. Drivers for this growth include mobile wallet integration, AI-powered personalized gifting and promotional tools, use in subscription services and omnichannel retail, and advances in secure issuance, redemption, and fraud detection.

Notable Participants Shaping the Digital Gift Card Market

Key players in this market include Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Walmart Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Fiserv Inc., InComm Payments, Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd, American Express Company, Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, Prezzee, Givex Corporation, Tango Card, Target Brands Inc., Stored Value Solutions, Giftogram Inc., Paytronix Systems Inc., GiftRocket Inc., Giftly Inc., National Gift Card Group, VoucherCart Ltd., and Yiftee Inc.

Overview of Supply Chain and Customer Base

Suppliers of raw materials and technologies include firms such as Fiserv Inc., Mastercard, Visa, American Express, PayPal, Block, Stripe, Adyen, Marqeta, Thales Group, Entrust Corporation, IDEMIA, Giesecke+Devrient, Gemalto, Verifone, Ingenico, NCR Voyix, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, Microsoft, IBM, and Global Payments.

Wholesalers and distributors active in the sector encompass InComm Payments, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Tango Card, Rybbon, Giftbit, Prezzee, Gyft, Raise Marketplace, GiftCards, eGifter, Stored Value Solutions, NGC Ventures, CashStar, VoucherCart, Voucherify, Talon, Buyatab Online, Harkness Capital, Paytronix Systems, PFSweb, Digital River, Partnerize, Tremendous, and Giftogram.

End users span major companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Costco, Starbucks, Apple, Google, Netflix, Uber, Airbnb, Nike, Best Buy, Sephora, McDonald's, DoorDash, Etsy, eBay, Alibaba, JD, Carrefour, Tesco, IKEA, Reliance Retail, and Kroger.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Digital Gift Card Market Projected to Grow at a 16% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology



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