The Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6% CAGR Until 2030

agriculture_and_farm_equipment_or_machinery_global_market_report_Comp_And_Segment

agriculture_and_farm_equipment_or_machinery_global_market_report_Regions_And_Drivers

agriculture_and_farm_equipment_or_machinery_global_market_report_Regions_And_Drivers

The Business Research Company's Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The agriculture and farm equipment sector is undergoing a significant transformation driven by technological advancements and a growing need for efficient farming solutions worldwide. As manufacturers embrace innovations like precision farming and automation, the industry is set to experience substantial growth. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and important players shaping the agriculture and farm equipment/machinery landscape.

Projected Market Size and Growth Outlook for Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery

By 2030, the agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market is anticipated to surpass $252 billion. This segment makes up about 84% of its broader parent market, Farm Machinery and Equipment, which is forecasted to reach roughly $301 billion by the same year. Within the vast Machinery industry - expected to total $5,280 billion by 2030 - agriculture and farm machinery will represent close to 5% of the entire sector's value. The market is forecasted to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% through 2030.

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Breakdown of Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Segments

When classified by product type, the market encompasses tractors, rotavators, threshers and dehuskers, power tillers, power weeders, ploughs, balers, and seed drills. Tractors are projected to be the dominant category by 2030, accounting for 46% of the market share or approximately $115 billion. This segment's growth is propelled by the rising demand for versatile machines, high-powered tractors tailored for large-scale farming, expanded financing options that improve access for farmers, and the introduction of fuel-efficient, smart tractor technologies enhancing field productivity.

Additionally, the market is segmented by ownership into individual and rental categories, while applications cover land development and seed bed preparation, sowing and planting, plant protection, harvesting and threshing, as well as post-harvest and agro-processing functions.

Regionwise Market Leadership and Growth Dynamics

Asia-Pacific is set to emerge as the largest regional market for agriculture and farm equipment/machinery by 2030, expected to reach a valuation of $88 billion, up from $62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. This region's strong expansion is driven by increasing mechanization efforts in developing countries, supportive government policies promoting modern equipment adoption, investments aimed at boosting agricultural productivity to satisfy growing food demands, and the expansion of cultivated land requiring efficient, high-capacity machines.

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Dominant Country in the Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery Market

The United States is forecasted to be the leading single-country market by 2030, valued at $52 billion, rising from $43 billion in 2025 with a steady CAGR of 4%. Growth here is bolstered by replacement demand for technologically advanced machinery, widespread adoption of precision farming tools to optimize yields, investments in autonomous and GPS-enabled equipment, and ongoing initiatives to improve operational efficiency through mechanization.

The Market Leader in Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery in 2025

In 2025, Deere & Company secured its position as the top global player, holding a 5% share of sales according to The Business Research Company. The firm's agriculture and turf division delivers a comprehensive range of products including tractors, harvesters, planting and seeding equipment, along with precision agriculture technologies, sprayers, and farm management solutions. These offerings support efficient crop production, mechanized operations, and sustainable farming practices.

Market Share Distribution Among Top Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery Companies

The market exhibits moderate fragmentation, with the ten leading companies accounting for 22% of total revenue in 2025. This reflects barriers such as advanced manufacturing requirements, ongoing innovation in precision agriculture, stringent emissions and safety regulations, and the demand for dependable, high-performance machinery. The leading firms maintain their market shares through diversified product portfolios, widespread dealer and distribution networks, global manufacturing footprints, and continuous advancements in smart and precision farming technologies. As the market grows, emphasis on autonomous equipment, precision agriculture, and sustainability will drive further partnerships, product launches, and geographic expansion to solidify these companies' market positions.

Major players and their 2025 market shares include: Deere & Company (5%), AGCO Corporation (5%), CNH Industrial N.V. (5%), Kubota Corporation (5%), Fendt (1%), Trimble Inc. (1%), Lely Holding S.à r.l. (1%), Topcon Corporation (1%), DeLaval International AB (0.1%), and SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (0.1%).

Factors Accelerating Growth in the Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery Market

Rapid growth in this market is driven by multiple critical factors.

First, the increasing adoption of precision farming technologies is a major contributor. Farmers are utilizing GPS-guided equipment, IoT sensors, drones, artificial intelligence, and data-driven farm management systems to boost productivity and optimize resource use. These technologies enhance soil monitoring, irrigation, fertilization, and pest control, enabling connected tractors, harvesters, and sprayers equipped with telematics and predictive maintenance. This trend contributes roughly 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Second, favorable government support, including subsidies, low-interest loans, tax incentives, leasing options, and farm mechanization programs, reduces the cost burden associated with acquiring advanced machinery. These initiatives help enhance productivity and food security, particularly in both developed and emerging agricultural economies, contributing about 2.2% yearly market growth.

Third, growing global food demand coupled with increased agricultural mechanization is pushing investments in faster land preparation, precision irrigation, timely harvesting, and improved post-harvest handling. This results in higher efficiency, reduced crop losses, and better profitability for farmers, estimated to drive approximately 2.0% annual growth.

Innovations and Shifting Trends Transforming Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery

Emerging technologies like ride-on rice transplanters are revolutionizing the market by enabling more precise planting, increased field efficiency, and reduced labor dependence in paddy cultivation. For example, in November 2025, Escorts Kubota Limited launched the third-generation Kubota KA6 and KA8 Ride-On Rice Transplanters. These machines feature fuel-efficient engines, intelligent turning systems, automatic lift functions, and ergonomic controls that enhance planting accuracy, operating comfort, and overall productivity.

Strategic Focus Areas for Market Participants

Key priorities for companies include advancing precision agriculture tools to increase yield and sustainability, adopting smart farming equipment to boost operational efficiency and automation, expanding mechanization efforts to support higher productivity, and integrating AI-powered farm machinery to optimize decision-making and field management.

Top Opportunities for Growth in the Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery Sector

The most promising growth areas lie in tractors, rotavators, threshers and dehuskers, power tillers, ploughs, seed drills, power weeders, and balers. These segments collectively are expected to add over $61 billion in market value by 2030. Tractors alone are projected to grow by $29 billion during this period. Key drivers include advancements in autonomous and GPS-enabled machinery, smart fleet management solutions, demand for fuel-efficient and electric equipment, and innovations in precision seeding, tillage, harvesting, and crop management.

Major Players Leading the Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery Market

Leading companies competing in this space include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, Fendt, Trimble Inc., Lely Holding S.à r.l., Topcon Corporation, DeLaval International AB, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Ag Leader Technology, BouMatic Robotics, Ecorobotix SA, Naïo Technologies SAS, Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), SwarmFarm Robotics Pty Ltd., Robotics Plus Ltd., Harvest CROO Robotics LLC, Agrobot Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Octinion NV, and EagleNXT.

Supply Chain and Customer Base in the Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery Industry

The supply chain for this market includes raw material providers such as SSAB AB, ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings Inc., JFE Steel Corporation, Baosteel Group Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, United States Steel Corporation, Timken Company, SKF AB, Bosch Rexroth AG, HYDAC International GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Danfoss A/S, Cummins Inc., Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., Kubota Engine America Corporation, Briggs & Stratton LLC, Castrol Limited, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Covestro AG, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Wholesalers and distributors include Titan Machinery Inc., RDO Equipment Co., Hutson, Inc., Papé Machinery Agriculture & Turf, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co., Van Wall Equipment, Ziegler Inc., James River Equipment, Butler Machinery Company, Quality Equipment, LLC, Stotz Equipment, Sonsray Machinery LLC, Rocky Mountain Equipment Canada Inc., Agri-Service LLC, West Plains, Inc., LandPro Equipment LLC, Atlantic Tractor LLC, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners, KanEquip, Inc., Wade Incorporated, Parallel Ag Group, Ohio Ag Equipment, Martin Equipment, Honnen Equipment Co., and MTE Holdings Inc.

End users consist of Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (Farm Equipment Sector), Iseki & Co., Ltd., SDF S.p.A. (Same Deutz-Fahr), JCB Ltd., Escorts Kubota Limited, Fendt GmbH, Kverneland Group, Amazone H. Dreyer SE & Co. KG, Lemken GmbH & Co. KG, Great Plains Manufacturing, Incorporated, Kinze Manufacturing, Inc., Bucher Industries AG (Kuhn Group), Horsch Maschinen GmbH, Alamo Group Inc., Vermeer Corporation, Oxbo International Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc., and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

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. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

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