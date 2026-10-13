The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Tutoring And Adaptive Learning Market Is Projected To Hit $20.6 Billion By 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Tutoring And Adaptive Learning Market Report

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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Tutoring and Adaptive Learning Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The rise of artificial intelligence in education is transforming how learners engage with content and receive personalized support. AI-powered tutoring and adaptive learning technologies are becoming central to this shift, enabling customized educational experiences across various settings. Let's explore the current market landscape, growth drivers, regional trends, and key factors shaping this rapidly evolving sector.

Market Growth Prospects in AI-Powered Tutoring and Adaptive Learning

The market for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tutoring and adaptive learning has experienced rapid expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $8.09 billion in 2025 to $9.79 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. This increase during the historic period reflects a rising adoption of digital learning platforms, broader internet availability, heightened demand for personalized education, growth in online certification programs, and increasing investments in education technology.

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Looking ahead, the AI-powered tutoring and adaptive learning market is expected to accelerate significantly, reaching an estimated $20.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.5%. Growth drivers in this forecast period include the expanding adoption of lifelong learning initiatives, greater emphasis on workforce reskilling, continuous improvements in digital education infrastructure, a heightened focus on optimizing learning outcomes, and increased institutional funding for AI-enhanced education. Emerging trends emphasize personalized learning paths, integration of AI-based student performance analytics, intelligent assessments with continuous feedback, gamified learning experiences, and the development of multilingual inclusive platforms.

Understanding AI-Powered Tutoring and Adaptive Learning Technology

AI-powered tutoring and adaptive learning refer to technology-driven educational solutions that use artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to deliver tailored learning experiences and intelligent academic assistance. These systems dynamically adjust educational content based on each learner's progress, performance, and behavior by employing adaptive algorithms and natural language processing. Such tools enhance engagement, improve learning outcomes, and support education across multiple environments, including schools, universities, corporate training programs, and online learning platforms.

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How Digital Learning Accelerates Market Expansion

One of the primary factors propelling growth in the AI-powered tutoring and adaptive learning market is the widespread rise of digital learning. This mode of education leverages technology-enabled platforms and tools to provide content and personalized instruction outside traditional classrooms. The surge in digital learning is driven by broad internet access and the proliferation of mobile devices, which allow learners of all ages to study flexibly in various locations and at convenient times. This expanding use of digital resources increases demand for AI-powered solutions that customize instruction in real time to meet individual learner needs.

For instance, in January 2024, Eurostat-a Luxembourg-based government agency-reported that in 2023, 30% of internet users aged 16 to 74 across the European Union engaged in online courses or used online learning materials in the prior three months. This marked a 2-percentage point rise from 28% in 2022, highlighting the growing adoption of digital learning and its influence on boosting the AI-powered tutoring and adaptive learning market.

Regional Market Highlights and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America was the largest region within the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tutoring and adaptive learning market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to become the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a well-rounded view of global developments in this sector.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Tutoring and Adaptive Learning Market Is Projected to Hit $20.6 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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