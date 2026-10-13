The Emergency Lighting Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7% CAGR Through 2030

The Emergency Lighting Market Report

The Emergency Lighting Market Analysis

Emergency Lighting Market Research

The Business Research Company's The Emergency Lighting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The emergency lighting market plays a crucial role in ensuring safety during power outages and emergencies, driven by advancements in technology and stringent safety regulations. Key players and manufacturers are focusing on innovative LED solutions, smart monitoring systems, and integrated safety platforms to maintain reliable illumination. Understanding the structure and trends of this sector helps identify growth prospects and potential collaborations in building management and infrastructure safety.

Forecasted Size and Growth of the Emergency Lighting Market by 2030

By 2030, the emergency lighting market is expected to surpass $10 billion. It forms a significant portion of the broader General Lighting market, which is anticipated to reach about $128 billion by then, with emergency lighting contributing roughly 8%. Within the vast Electrical And Electronics industry, set to hit $5,579 billion, this market will represent close to 0.2% of the total. The forecast predicts a steady compound annual growth rate of 7% through this period, reflecting robust expansion.

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Regional and Country-Level Outlook for Emergency Lighting

North America is predicted to remain the dominant region in the emergency lighting sector by 2030, with its market size growing from $2.4 billion in 2025 to $3.2 billion at a 6% CAGR. This growth is fueled by strict commercial building safety regulations, investments in fire and life safety systems, and modernization of infrastructure.

Within North America, the United States is expected to lead the market, expanding from $2.1 billion in 2025 to $2.8 billion in 2030, also at a 6% compound annual growth rate. Growth here is supported by workplace safety mandates, replacement of outdated fixtures with LED systems, and increasing smart building technologies in commercial and institutional developments.

Dominant Segment by Power System in Emergency Lighting

When divided by power sources, the self-contained emergency lighting systems are set to dominate in 2030, capturing 69% of the market, equivalent to $7 billion. These units are favored for their independent power supply, ease of installation, and demand for low-maintenance, battery-operated luminaires. Advances in compact battery technology are enhancing their reliability and operational lifespan, making them ideal for boosting evacuation readiness in commercial environments.

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Additional Segments Defining the Emergency Lighting Market

The emergency lighting market is also categorized by offering into hardware, software, and services. Battery types include Ni–Cd, Ni–MH, LiFePO4, and lead–acid variants. End users encompass residential, commercial, industrial, as well as other sectors, providing a comprehensive segmentation that addresses varied applications.

Primary Factors Propelling Growth in Emergency Lighting

The emergency lighting market's rapid expansion can be attributed to three main drivers.

Strict building safety and fire compliance regulations are compelling commercial, industrial, healthcare, educational, transportation, and residential sectors to install certified emergency lighting systems. Mandatory inspection, testing, and replacement routines further increase both new installations and retrofits, contributing approximately 2.2% annual growth.

Additionally, the rising adoption of LED and smart emergency lighting technologies is transforming the market. These solutions offer IoT connectivity, wireless communication, remote monitoring, self-testing, and centralized management, which heighten reliability, reduce maintenance costs, and streamline compliance, adding around 2.0% annual growth.

Urbanization and infrastructure development also play a vital role. The construction of offices, hospitals, airports, metro stations, schools, factories, and housing projects drives demand for emergency lighting to ensure safe evacuation. Smart city initiatives and infrastructure upgrades extend ongoing public and private market opportunities, supporting roughly 1.7% annual growth.

Market Leader in Emergency Lighting for 2025

In 2025, Schneider Electric SE emerged as the global leader in the emergency lighting market, holding a 2% share. Its division focused on energy management and automation provides emergency lighting solutions, safety lighting systems, connected monitoring platforms, and building management technologies that ensure dependable illumination, regulatory compliance, energy efficiency, and safety across commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

Market Concentration and Share Distribution in Emergency Lighting

The emergency lighting market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 companies collectively representing just 10% of total revenue in 2025. This reflects moderate barriers to entry due to stringent safety standards, building codes, efficiency requirements, and reliability expectations. Leading firms maintain their positions through extensive product portfolios, strong distribution networks, regulatory expertise, global presence, and continuous innovation in LED safety lighting and connected building solutions. As demand increases for reliable emergency illumination and compliant infrastructure, partnerships, product development, and geographic expansion are expected to enhance their market standing.

Market Shares of Leading Emergency Lighting Companies in 2025

Schneider Electric SE leads with a 2% share, followed by Signify Holding also at 2%. ABB Group, Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand Group, Zumtobel Group AG, and Acuity Brands Inc. each hold around 1%, while Hubbell Incorporated claims 0.5%, and SCHRÉDER Group and Fagerhult AB both hold about 0.4%.

Emerging Competitive Trends in Emergency Lighting

Connected emergency lighting systems are revolutionizing the industry by enhancing safety monitoring, automating testing procedures, and simplifying compliance through real-time performance tracking and cloud-based management. For example, in June 2025, Signify introduced its Interact emergency lighting system. This wireless portfolio operates on the Interact connected lighting platform, featuring automated testing, health alerts, and cloud reporting dashboards that streamline maintenance and centralized control.

Strategies Driving Competition in the Emergency Lighting Sector

Key competitive approaches in this market include developing connected emergency lighting solutions that boost safety and regulatory compliance, innovating lighting designs to improve efficiency and dependability, expanding safety infrastructure to enhance emergency readiness, and integrating smart technologies to optimize monitoring and operational workflows.

Opportunities for Growth in Emergency Lighting Segments

The self-contained, central, and hybrid emergency lighting categories present substantial growth potential, expected to contribute over $3.4 billion in added market value by 2030. Within this, self-contained systems are forecasted to grow by $2 billion, central systems by $1 billion, and hybrid systems by $0.4 billion from 2025 to 2030. Advances such as networked emergency lighting, cloud-based monitoring, automated testing, and improvements in energy-efficient lighting and battery reliability will drive these gains.

Key Industry Players in the Emergency Lighting Market

Prominent companies active in this market include Schneider Electric SE, Signify Holding, ABB Group, Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand Group, Zumtobel Group AG, Acuity Brands Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, SCHRÉDER Group, Fagerhult AB, Trilux GmbH & Co. KG, Glamox AS, R. STAHL AG, Thorlux Lighting, Opple Lighting Co. Ltd., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, NVC Lighting Technology Corporation, Beghelli S.p.A., Raytec Ltd., Larson Electronics LLC, LIGMAN Lighting Co. Ltd., WISKA Hoppmann GmbH, HADLER GmbH, and Syska LED Lights Private Limited.

Major Suppliers of Raw Materials in Emergency Lighting

Leading raw material suppliers for the emergency lighting market feature companies such as Signify N.V., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., OSRAM GmbH, ams-OSRAM AG, Cree Lighting, Eaton Corporation plc, Schneider Electric SE, Legrand S.A., Zumtobel Group AG, Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd., Nichia Corporation, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Bridgelux, Inc., Tridonic GmbH & Co. KG, Fulham Co., Inc., Inventronics GmbH, Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., ROHM Co., Ltd., Lite-On Technology Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and TDK Corporation.

Distributors and Wholesalers Serving the Emergency Lighting Industry

Key wholesalers and distributors in the emergency lighting space include WESCO International, Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company, Inc., Anixter International Inc., RS Group plc, Farnell Global, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., Avnet, Inc., TTI, Inc., Newark Electronics, Allied Electronics & Automation, Inc., Distrelec Group AG, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Conrad Electronic SE, element14, Inc., Electrocomponents plc, PEI-Genesis, Inc., Heilind Electronics, Inc., Master Electronics, Inc., Richardson Electronics, Ltd., and Sager Electronics.

Main End Users of Emergency Lighting Solutions

The primary customers utilizing emergency lighting systems consist of large organizations such as Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Bosch Building Technologies, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, Daikin Industries, Ltd., G4S plc, Securitas AB, ISS A/S, CBRE Group, Inc., Cushman & Wakefield plc, Aramark Corporation, Compass Group plc, Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Walmart Inc., and Target Corporation.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Emergency Lighting Market Is Projected to Grow at a 7% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Environment, World & Regional



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