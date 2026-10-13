Breast Pumps Market Industry Outlook Improves As Global Demand Increases

Breast Pumps Market Share

Breast Pumps Market Analysis

Breast Pumps Market Research

The Business Research Company's Breast Pumps Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The breast pumps market is evolving rapidly, shaped by advances in technology and shifting consumer needs in maternal care. With manufacturers focusing on comfort, portability, and smart features, this sector is becoming increasingly important for supporting breastfeeding mothers worldwide. Understanding the current market landscape provides valuable insight into growth opportunities, innovation, and competitive dynamics within this specialized field.

Projected Size and Growth Outlook for the Breast Pumps Market

Looking ahead to 2030, the breast pumps market is expected to surpass $2 billion in value. This segment represents about 3% of the broader Women's Health Devices market, which is forecasted to reach roughly $76 billion by the same year. Within the expansive Medical Equipment industry, anticipated to hit $1,176 billion, breast pumps comprise nearly 0.2% of total market size. The sector is on track to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% through 2030, reflecting strong and sustained expansion.

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Regions Leading the Breast Pumps Market Expansion

North America is forecasted to remain the dominant region for breast pumps by 2030, with a market size projected to reach $0.85 billion, growing from $0.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. This robust growth is driven by increased awareness of breastfeeding's health benefits, a higher proportion of working women, supportive breastfeeding programs from healthcare providers, and wider insurance coverage for breast pump products.

The United States is expected to be the single largest country market within this sector, valued at $0.74 billion in 2030, climbing from $0.46 billion in 2025 with the same 10% CAGR. The demand here is fueled by working mothers' need for convenient feeding methods, adoption of wearable and portable pumps, increased investment in maternal and infant health, and ongoing innovation aimed at enhancing ease of use and comfort.

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Leading Product Categories in the Breast Pumps Market

The breast pumps market is primarily segmented into open system and closed system breast pumps by product type. Closed system pumps are anticipated to dominate in 2030, accounting for approximately 68% of the market share, or $2 billion in value. This preference is largely due to their hygienic design that protects against contamination, endorsement by hospitals, safer milk handling, durability, and technological improvements that enhance suction efficiency and user comfort.

Additional segmentation includes technology types such as manual, battery-powered, and electric breast pumps, as well as application-based segments covering personal use and hospital-grade devices.

Key Factors Fueling Breast Pumps Market Growth

One of the main drivers of this market is the increasing employment rate among women. More mothers returning to the workforce seek practical ways to continue breastfeeding, and the rise of portable, wearable pumps enables them to express and store milk without interfering with their jobs. This trend benefits from workplace lactation support programs, dual-income households, and higher consumer purchasing power, contributing roughly 2.8% to annual market growth.

Another significant growth catalyst is the rising awareness of breastfeeding benefits. Public health initiatives, healthcare professionals, and maternity organizations actively promote exclusive breastfeeding due to its nutritional and developmental advantages for infants and health benefits for mothers. Breast pumps help maintain milk supply when direct feeding isn't feasible, making them an increasingly recommended choice. This awareness is estimated to add about 2.6% growth annually.

Technological improvements in breast pump devices also play a vital role. Innovations such as quieter motors, cordless wearable designs, rechargeable batteries, adjustable suction mechanisms, anti-backflow protections, and smartphone integration are enhancing convenience, comfort, and efficiency. These advancements encourage both initial adoption and replacement purchases, contributing around 2.4% to yearly market expansion.

Market Leaders and Their Presence in Breast Pumps

In 2025, Medela AG led the global breast pumps market with a 6% share, according to The Business Research Company. Their offerings include electric and manual pumps, wearable solutions, breastfeeding accessories, and digital tools that assist mothers in managing lactation and improving breastfeeding experiences worldwide.

Market Share Distribution and Competitive Environment

The breast pumps market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for 21% of total revenue in 2025. This structure reflects moderate barriers related to technology and competition, driven by a continuous need for product innovation, demand for advanced electric and wearable pumps, compliance with safety standards, and requirements for comfort and efficiency. Leading firms maintain their positions through diversified product lines, strong brand recognition, partnerships within maternal care, extensive distribution networks, and ongoing innovation in smart breastfeeding technologies. As consumer demand continues to rise for convenient and sophisticated lactation solutions, further collaborations, new product launches, and geographic expansion are anticipated to reinforce these companies' market standing.

Leading companies and their market shares in 2025 include:

. Medela AG - 6%

. Koninklijke Philips N.V. - 6%

. Pigeon Corporation - 6%

. Lansinoh Laboratories Inc. - 2%

. Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie) - 0.4%

. Momcozy - 0.4%

. Uzinmedicare Co. Ltd. - 0.3%

. Ameda Inc. - 0.3%

. Ardo Medical AG - 0.3%

. Evenflo Feeding Inc. - 0.3%

Innovations Transforming the Breast Pumps Market

Electric breast pumps are revolutionizing breastfeeding by enhancing convenience, improving milk expression efficiency, and offering greater mobility to lactating parents. For example, in August 2024, Medela introduced the Swing Maxi Hands-Free, a smart double electric pump designed for hands-free use. Its compact form, rechargeable battery, natural sucking rhythm simulation, and dishwasher-safe components all contribute to better comfort, flexibility, and an improved breastfeeding experience.

Competitive Strategies in the Breast Pumps Sector

Market players are focusing on advancing breast pump technology to provide superior comfort and support for lactation. They are innovating designs that increase portability and convenience while expanding smart features to enhance monitoring and connectivity. The integration of artificial intelligence is also being explored to personalize care and optimize breastfeeding outcomes.

Future Market Opportunities to Watch in Breast Pumps

The combined growth of closed system and open system breast pumps is expected to generate over $1 billion in additional market value by 2030. Closed system pumps will contribute approximately $0.7 billion, while open system pumps will add $0.3 billion between 2025 and 2030. Key growth drivers include demand for hygienic, hospital-grade devices, wearable hands-free models, smart connectivity features, personalized pumping options, and broader availability of premium products through online channels and specialty healthcare retailers.

Principal Players Active in the Breast Pumps Industry

Top competitors in the breast pumps market comprise Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pigeon Corporation, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie), Momcozy, Uzinmedicare Co. Ltd., Ameda Inc., Ardo Medical AG, Evenflo Feeding Inc., Motif Medical, Hygeia Health, Haakaa, BabyBuddha Products LLC, Freemie (Dao Health), Hegen Pte Ltd, Cimilre Co Ltd, Unimom (MC Healthcare), Canpol Sp z o o (Canpol Babies), and Mamivac (Keller Medical GmbH).

Key Suppliers of Raw Materials for Breast Pumps

The breast pumps industry relies on major raw material providers such as Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Celanese Corporation, Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Huntsman Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Teknor Apex Company, RTP Company, Avient Corporation, Ensinger GmbH, Covalence Specialty Materials Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and 3M Company.

Distribution Channels Supporting Breast Pumps Market Growth

Wholesalers and distributors that play a crucial role in breast pump supply include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Medline Industries, LP, Owens & Minor, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Cencora), Medela Distribution Network, Byram Healthcare Centers, Inc., Edgepark Medical Supplies, Aeroflow Health, Inc., AdaptHealth Corp., Shield HealthCare, Inc., Performance Health International Limited, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., NDC, Inc., Dakota Medical Foundation Distribution, Concordance Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Morris & Dickson Co., LLC, Anda Inc., H. D. Smith, LLC, Kinray Inc., Rochester Drug Cooperative, Inc., Dakota Drug Inc., and Mutual Drug.

Primary End Users of Breast Pumps

Breast pumps primarily serve healthcare providers and institutions such as Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Max Healthcare, Manipal Hospitals, Narayana Health, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Motherhood Hospitals, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Aster DM Healthcare, Medanta, HCA Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Ramsay Health Care, Bupa, Nuffield Health, and Fresenius Medical Care.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Breast Pumps Market Industry Outlook Improves as Global Demand Increases News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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