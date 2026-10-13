The Global Artificial Intelligence And Blockchain Cloud Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 32.1% CAGR

Artificial Intelligence And Blockchain Cloud Services Market Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Cloud Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies within cloud services is reshaping the digital landscape, enabling businesses to operate with enhanced security, intelligence, and scalability. This combined market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by technological advancements and increasing enterprise adoption. Let's explore the current size, growth factors, regional insights, and key forces shaping the artificial intelligence and blockchain cloud services market.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Cloud Services

The market for artificial intelligence and blockchain cloud services is witnessing remarkable growth, expected to rise from $87.59 billion in 2025 to $116.08 billion in 2026. This corresponds to an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. The surge in this period is largely fueled by the growing use of cloud-based IT solutions, heightened demand for secure digital transactions, expanding integration of AI technologies by enterprises, an increased focus on transparent data management, and broader acceptance of blockchain applications.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $353.5 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 32.1%. Factors driving this expansion include the rising need for combined AI and blockchain solutions, scalable decentralized applications, automation of business processes through blockchain, enhanced data security powered by intelligent systems, and greater investments by enterprises in cloud-based infrastructures. Emerging trends point to increased adoption of AI-integrated blockchain services, smart contract automation, decentralized data management, AI-enabled blockchain analytics, and a focus on data transparency and traceability.

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Understanding Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Cloud Services

Artificial intelligence and blockchain cloud services encompass cloud-hosted offerings that blend AI and blockchain technologies. These solutions provide organizations with secure, intelligent, and scalable platforms for applications, data processing, automation, and decentralized digital solutions. Users benefit from AI-driven insights, machine learning capabilities, and blockchain features such as transparency, security, and smart contract functionalities, all without the complexity of managing on-premises infrastructure.

Primary Factors Accelerating Growth in the Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Cloud Services Market

The widespread adoption of cloud computing among enterprises is a major catalyst for growth in this market. Cloud computing involves delivering shared, scalable, and on-demand IT resources-like storage, applications, and processing power-over the internet to support business functions across organizations. One key advantage driving this adoption is the reduction in IT expenses, as companies avoid large upfront costs for physical infrastructure and cut ongoing maintenance and management expenses.

This trend is directly boosting the demand for artificial intelligence and blockchain cloud services by offering the necessary scalable computing power, flexible storage, and on-demand resources that enable efficient deployment and integration of these advanced technologies. To illustrate, Eurostat reported in January 2026 that during 2025, 52.74% of EU enterprises utilized paid cloud services, especially for email, office software, and file storage-marking an increase from 2023-highlighting the growing reliance on cloud computing as a foundation for technological advancement.

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Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Cloud Services Market Regional Landscape

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence and blockchain cloud services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The analysis covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad overview of global developments in this dynamic sector.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Global Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Cloud Services Market is Projected to Grow at a 32.1% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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