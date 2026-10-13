SVRI Forum 2026 Concludes In Bangkok

Two attendees greet each other on the second day of SVRI Forum 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand

The SVRI Forum 2026, the world's largest convening on research to end violence against women and children, officially concluded its global summit in Bangkok.

- Tarana Burke, Chief Vision Officer, me too. InternationalBANGKOK, THAILAND, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The SVRI Forum 2026, the world's largest convening on research to end violence against women and children, officially concluded its global summit at the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre today. Over the course of the week, more than 1,500 global experts, researchers, and policymakers from over 80 countries gathered in Thailand to establish the next framework for gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response.The Forum demonstrated that violence is solvable, showcasing solutions that already exist and are being implemented at scale around the world. Key highlights from the week include:Policy and advocacy: Evidence, combined with powerful advocacy based on survivors' stories of violence, can push for laws and policies to effectively prevent violence against women and children.Technology-facilitated violence: Technology is creating new forms of violence. The Forum highlighted the importance of establishing digital violence as a crime within national legislation (such as Olimpia's Law in Mexico) and implementing safeguarding measures with big tech and policymakers.Climate change intersections: Extreme weather events and climate disasters increase the risk of violence for women and children. Climate change is already putting children further at risk of exploitation, sexual abuse, and child marriage in territories experiencing climate disasters.Feminist movements: A landmark study across 70 countries by COFEM showed that feminist movements are the strongest indicator predicting progressive policy to end violence against women and girls. Across a century of data, attacks on feminist mobilization have been an early warning sign of democratic erosion; protecting these movements is investing in democracy.Sports institutions: Child abuse and sexual violence is a widespread but silenced issue affecting girls and women athletes, which demands a response from sport institutions.

Sajid Chowdhury

Big Blue Communications

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SVRI Forum 2026 Concludes in Bangkok News Provided By Big Blue Communications October 13, 2026, 05:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



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