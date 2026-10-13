LUYTEN Brings California's Largest Mobile 3D Construction Printer To Los Angeles

Concretta Homes will operate LUYTEN's modular PLATYPUS X4 SE in Long Beach for fire-resistant housing and seawall construction.

- Professor Ahmed Mahil, Founder, CEO & Global President, LUYTEN 3DLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LUYTEN 3D's PLATYPUS X4 Special Edition, California's largest mobile 3D construction printer, has arrived in Long Beach, in the Los Angeles region. Operated by Concretta Homes, the system brings advanced robotics, proprietary printable materials and intelligent software to residential construction and coastal infrastructure.With a printing envelope of up to six metres high and fourteen metres wide, supported by extendable modular tracks, the PLATYPUS X4 SE brings industrial scale directly to the building site. Its mobile, modular architecture supports complex residential layouts, printed walls and integrated structural columns for engineered multi-storey buildings.“We developed the robots, materials and software as one construction platform,” said Professor Ahmed Mahil, Founder, CEO and Global President of LUYTEN 3D.“With Concretta Homes, we are putting that capability to work in California-building resilient homes and extending its application to the infrastructure protecting coastal communities.”Resilient homes. Coastal protection.Concretta Homes will use the PLATYPUS X4 SE to build fire-resistant concrete housing and support the construction of seawalls and coastal protection structures.These coastal applications draw on LUYTEN's pioneering underwater concrete printing achievements and specialised Ultimatecreteformulations. LUYTEN has demonstrated robotic concrete deposition in submerged environments, expanding the possibilities for marine construction. The Long Beach deployment brings that materials expertise together with a large-scale construction platform.Recent storm damage to Long Beach's seawalls and coastal defences has underscored the importance of resilient infrastructure and the capacity to build it.“Here in Long Beach, the need for resilient construction is clear-from the homes we build to the structures protecting our coastline,” said Lawrence Johnson, Construction Manager at Concretta Homes.“The PLATYPUS X4 SE gives us the scale and flexibility to build fire-resistant concrete homes and tackle seawall construction, backed by LUYTEN's experience in underwater concrete printing.”Engineering behind the partnership“As our engineers, looked worldwide for the right technology and the right team,”“After evaluating the options, they found LUYTEN to be the best partner for what we want to achieve. Its combination of robotics, materials expertise and demonstrated building experience gave us confidence in that decision.”Australian firsts. Global deployment.LUYTEN delivered Australia's first full-scale, engineering-certified, structurally code-compliant 3D-printed building, Heptapod, in December 2021. It subsequently delivered Australia's first multi-storey 3D-printed house February 2025, incorporating printed walls and integrated structural columns, with no shrinkage cracking in the printed walls.Today, LUYTEN printers are deployed across five continents.Its robotics portfolio spans the modular PLATYPUS range, the crane-based X12 and the tower-crane-integrated ASCEND A27. Its proprietary Ultimatecretematerials family extends from earth-based formulations to ultra-high-performance concrete and specialised mixes for underwater printing. LUYTEN's software connects digital design, print planning and machine control with precise robotic material deposition.“Our Australian firsts established what the technology could achieve. Deployment across five continents is taking that capability into the hands of builders,” Mahil said.“Los Angeles is the next chapter-bringing LUYTEN's construction robotics to support resilient housing and coastal infrastructure in California.”About LUYTEN 3DFounded in Melbourne in 2020, LUYTEN 3D develops and manufactures construction robots, proprietary printable materials and software for housing, architecture, research and infrastructure applications.About Concretta HomesBased in Long Beach, California, Concretta Homes focuses on custom concrete homes that combine architectural quality, functionality and resilience.Media enquiriesLUYTEN:...

Ahmed Mahil

luyten 3d pty ltd

+61 421 372 883

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

California's Largest Mobile Construction 3D Printer Is Here | LUYTEN X4 SE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LUYTEN Brings California's Largest Mobile 3D Construction Printer to Los Angeles News Provided By LUYTEN 3D October 13, 2026, 05:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.