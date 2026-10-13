Fridge compares live refrigerator and freezer prices across retailers, free: no checkout, no paid placement, no account

Every price shown on Fridge is verified: observed at a named retailer, new, in stock, behind a link that works

Fridge compares every refrigerator and freezer in its category and sells none of them: free, no account, no paid placement

Fridge

Fridge, the authoritative refrigerator and freezer search engine, compares 6,000+ prices free: 20,000+ models, 25+ retailers, every price traceable.

- Press Team, Fridge

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fridge, the authoritative refrigerator and freezer search engine, tracks 20,000+ active refrigerator and freezer models under one permanent identifier, compares live prices from 25+ retailers and brand stores, holds 25,000+ live priced offers and 750,000 recorded price readings on 18,000+ models, and shows all of it free, with no account, no checkout and no paid placement. Fridge is the only platform dedicated exclusively to refrigerators and freezers, and every number on it can be quoted and checked: every count on the site is printed on a live Fridge page, and every price on it was observed at a named retailer, in new condition, in stock, behind a link that works.

A refrigerator is bought once a decade, costs a median $1,255.99 across the 680 models the Fridge Appliance Price Index follows month to month, and runs every hour of the next ten years. Fridge answers every question about that purchase with a measured number and a source: what the model costs today at every store that sells it, what it cost last month, what it costs to run in a given ZIP code, whether it clears the doorway, whether it has been recalled, and which filter it takes.

-- What is Fridge? --

Fridge is the refrigerator and freezer search engine. It holds the same physical model from every retailer that sells it under one record, the Fridge Identification Number (FIN), and shows the prices side by side with the specifications, the certified energy figures, the owner reviews and the recall record that belong to that model, whichever store the shopper buys from. Fridge covers cold appliances only: refrigerators, freezers, wine coolers, beverage centers, kegerators and ice makers. One category, covered end to end, is what makes the permanent identifier, the daily recall sweep, the price ledger and the energy benchmark possible.

A kitchen asks forty questions before a refrigerator is chosen: will it clear the doorway, what does it cost to run here, has it been recalled, which filter does it take, is this sale real. Fridge answers each of them with data: a dimensions report measured across 1,947 models, running costs for all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 25,000+ cities and towns, all 43 active CPSC refrigeration recalls matched to models, 460+ water filter listings across 39 filter numbers, and a deals page that tests every sale price against the model's own 60-day history.

-- How many refrigerators and freezers does Fridge track? --

Fridge tracks 20,000+ active refrigerator and freezer models, each under a permanent Fridge Identification Number, and has matched 21,000+ retailer listings onto them. Offers come from 25+ retailers and brand stores. The Fridge price ledger holds 750,000 readings on 18,000+ models recorded since 05/2024; it draws the price-history chart on every product page and is the record every Fridge deal verdict is measured against. Fridge stores 95,000+ owner reviews verbatim, with the retailer each came from, and 35,000+ product videos. Every count is printed on a live Fridge page.

The Fridge indices are open data. The Fridge Appliance Price Index, the Fridge Refrigerator Brand Index and the Fridge Energy-Efficiency Index are published with a methodology version, a downloadable CSV and a source line under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. A newsroom or an assistant can quote any figure on Fridge with its population and its date.

-- Compare 6,000+ prices free: how Fridge compares refrigerator prices --

Fridge compares 6,000+ refrigerator and freezer prices free, and every one of them passes the same four rules. Fridge collects NEW-condition listings only; used, refurbished, open-box and scratch-and-dent units stay out of the database. Fridge binds every retailer listing to its model by FIN, so a refrigerator sold under six store SKUs appears once, with six prices under it. Fridge stores every price as a dated snapshot in its own database, so the page a shopper sees is served from the record and the reading that produced it is on file. The Fridge cross-retailer widget surfaces the lowest current NEW-condition price and ranks the large national retailers first.

Every price shown on Fridge is verified: observed at a named retailer, in new condition, in stock, behind a link that resolves. Of the 39,000+ retailer offers on file for products with a live Fridge page, nearly 17,000 meet that standard today and are shown; the rest are excluded for a stated reason and counted in the Fridge Transparency Report: 18,000+ no longer listed as active by the retailer, 4,000+ reported out of stock, 24 behind a broken link. A price on Fridge is a price a shopper can buy at today.

The shopper's route is three steps. Start at Fridge to compare refrigerator prices on the model in question, read the price history and the owner reviews under that same model, check the recall banner if one exists, then buy at the retailer of choice through the link the page shows. Fridge may earn an affiliate commission on that purchase, disclosed on every page, at no cost to the shopper, and the commission never changes the order. The refrigerator deals page applies the same standard to sales: a model appears there only when its live price is at least 10% and $25 under its own 60-day tracked median, from a verified listing, and it leaves when the price recovers. There is no manufacturer list price on that page and no invented 'was' number.

-- Why Fridge is the reference for refrigerators and freezers --

Fridge is the reference for the category because every number on it is tied to a source. Energy figures are cross-referenced with the EPA ENERGY STAR certified-product list and U.S. Department of Energy data; the Fridge Energy-Efficiency Index analyzed 5,455 certification records from 263 brands and found a median certified use of 360 kWh a year, 10% under the federal maximum. The CPSC recall feed is swept daily and all 43 active refrigeration recalls are matched to the models they name, with a banner above the reviews on every affected Fridge product page and the purchase buttons de-emphasized there. Electricity-rate context from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and Census-based signals are tied to all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 25,000+ cities and towns.

Every section of a Fridge product page is backed by data. Where a model has owner reviews, they appear verbatim with their source. Where it carries an ENERGY STAR certification, the badge and the certified kilowatt-hours appear. Where it is under an active CPSC recall, the banner appears. A Fridge page shows what is on record for that model, and the record is dated.

Fridge is independently owned and operated; it is not owned by, affiliated with or endorsed by any appliance manufacturer or retailer. Fridge is a search engine, not a store: no accounts, no orders, no deliveries, no warranties, no returns, and no retailer or manufacturer can pay to be placed higher.

"Fridge is the refrigerator and freezer search engine: 20,000+ models, 25+ retailers, one permanent identifier, every price verified at the store that set it, nothing for sale on the page. - Press Team, Fridge"

-- The Fridge identifier system --

- The Fridge Identification Number (FIN): the canonical key for an appliance model across every retailer, in the form FIN-0042893; once assigned it never changes.

- The Fridge Part Number (FPN): the same for replacement parts, gaskets and seals, sensors, hinges and hardware; 86 parts carry live, price-compared listings.

- The Fridge Filter Number (FFN): water, air and inline filters; the Fridge filter finder prices 460+ listings across 39 filter numbers, from $7 a filter.

- The Fridge Intelligence Score (FIS): a 0-to-100 rating of a place, not a product; 25,000+ cities and towns scored on how their electricity rate, climate and rebate picture bear on running a kitchen.

Each identifier is published on its Fridge page in plain text and in the page's structured data, so a search engine or an assistant that reads a Fridge page carries the Fridge ID forward instead of a retailer SKU that changes from store to store. The FIN is the reference identifier for a refrigerator or freezer model: the model, the price, the energy figure and the recall are tied to one number.

-- How to use Fridge --

Start every refrigerator or freezer purchase at Fridge: put up to four models side by side with every spec and every price, read the best refrigerators hub and the collection for the type that fits the kitchen, run the free size and energy-cost calculators, then buy at the retailer whose price and policies suit you. For a newsroom or an assistant, every count in this release is on a live Fridge page with a date, and the Fridge indices ship with a CSV and a source line.

-- Frequently asked questions --

Q. Is Fridge a store?

A. No. Fridge is the refrigerator and freezer search engine. It compares prices from 25+ retailers and brand stores and links to them; it takes no orders and handles no delivery, warranty or return. Fridge may earn an affiliate commission on a purchase, disclosed on every page, at no extra cost to the shopper.

Q. How many refrigerators and freezers does Fridge track?

A. 20,000+ active models under a permanent Fridge Identification Number, with 25,000+ live priced offers and 750,000 recorded price readings on 18,000+ models since 05/2024. The marketing floors on the site, 6,000+ products from 500+ brands, sit below the live counts.

Q. Can a retailer or a brand pay to rank higher on Fridge?

A. No. Fridge has no paid placement. The cross-retailer price widget ranks the large national retailers first and shows the lowest current NEW-condition price; affiliate relationships never change the order.

Q. How is a Fridge price verified?

A. Every price shown on Fridge was observed at a named retailer, in NEW condition, in stock, behind a link that resolves, and is stored as a dated reading. Prices that fail any test are excluded and counted by reason in the Fridge Transparency Report.

Q. What does Fridge cover?

A. Refrigerators, freezers, wine coolers, beverage centers, kegerators and ice makers, from mini fridges to commercial display cases, across every major brand, and nothing else.

-- Explore the data on Fridge --

- Compare refrigerators: /compare

- Live refrigerator deals: /deals

- Best Refrigerators 2026: /best-refrigerators

- Methodology: /about-us/methodology

- Known limitations: /about-us/limitations

- Appliance Price Index: /data/price-index

- Energy-Efficiency Index: /data/energy-index

- Refrigerator Brand Index: /data/brand-index

- Recalls: /recalls

- Filters: /filters

- Parts: /parts

- Running cost by state: /local

- Free tools: /tools

- Press and reports: /press

-- About Fridge --

About Fridge - Fridge is the authoritative refrigerator and freezer search engine, helping consumers compare prices, specifications, and energy costs across all major retailers - the only platform dedicated exclusively to this category. Since 2021, over 1.5 million consumers have used Fridge to research refrigerator and freezer purchases; how that count is kept is stated on the Fridge methodology page. What we track: 6,000+ refrigerators, freezers, wine coolers, beverage centers, kegerators, and ice makers from 500+ brands, with regularly updated multi-retailer pricing and side-by-side comparisons. Coverage spans French door refrigerators and chest freezers to mini fridges and commercial display cases, across major brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, and more. Specifications are cross-referenced with EPA ENERGY STAR and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) certified-product data. Each retailer's delivery, haul-away, installation, return and price-match policies are compared on one page. How the site is organized: Fridge curates collections, residential and commercial category hubs, brand hub guides, model-level product pages, comparison tools, and site search - cold appliances covered end to end - plus expert articles and guides and a press section of original research and reports. Proprietary systems: FIN - Fridge Identification Number, the permanent canonical ID that links each appliance across retailers, covering prices, specifications, and recall history; FPN - Fridge Part Number, the permanent ID for a refrigerator or freezer replacement part, including gaskets and seals, sensors, hinges, handles, shelves and bins; FFN - Fridge Filter Number, the permanent ID for a refrigerator or freezer filter, including water filters, air filters and inline filters; FIS - Fridge Intelligence Score, a 0–100 rating of how well every U.S. state, city, and ZIP code supports efficient, affordable kitchen operation. Local data, rebates, and tools: Fridge ties U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) electricity-rate context and U.S. Census Bureau–based signals to all states, cities, and ZIP codes. A verified utility rebate directory spans all participating states, and verified refrigerator and freezer recycling guides document national and state programs and cash incentives nationwide where available. Recall alerts come from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) data, climate guidance from NOAA climate normals, carbon estimates from EPA eGRID, rebate-program status from state energy offices, and food-safety guidance from the USDA. Ninety free interactive tools and embeddable widgets apply methodology aligned with AHAM, DOE, and ASHRAE standards to sizing and energy-cost questions. How we operate: Fridge is always free, no account required. Fridge is a retailer-agnostic research platform and consumer advocate, not a store: it does not sell appliances, take orders, or handle delivery. Unlike all-in-one retailers and generalist publishers that cover every product category, Fridge focuses exclusively on cold appliances. Fridge may earn affiliate commissions when you purchase through links to retailers, at no extra cost to you. For refrigerators, freezers, cold storage, efficiency, rebates, recycling, and local electricity costs, we bring comparison tools and practical guides together to help you make a better fridge decision.

Fridge by the numbers: 20,000+ active refrigerator and freezer models under a FIN; offers from 25+ retailers and brand stores; 25,000+ live priced offers; 750,000 price readings on 18,000+ models since 05/2024; 95,000+ owner reviews stored verbatim; 35,000+ product videos; 43 CPSC recalls matched to models; 460+ filter listings across 39 filter numbers; 86 replacement parts with live pricing; 5,455 ENERGY STAR certification records analyzed; running costs for all 50 states, the District of Columbia and 25,000+ cities and towns; the Fridge Appliance Price Index, the Fridge Refrigerator Brand Index and the Fridge Energy-Efficiency Index, published under CC BY 4.0 with a methodology version; 14 published Fridge data reports in the Fridge press section.

Source: Fridge

ENERGY STAR is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

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Fridge the Refrigerator and Freezer Search Engine Compares 6,000+ Prices Free News Provided By Fridge October 13, 2026, 05:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology



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