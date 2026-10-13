MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Nokia to sell Enterprise Campus Edge business to AURELIUS



Deal supports Nokia's strategy to focus capital where the company can differentiate and create long-term value. Planned transaction will provide ECE with greater independence and agility, helping it respond more quickly to customer needs and accelerate the digitalization and transformation of industrial operations.

13 October 2026

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement regarding the proposed acquisition by AURELIUS of Nokia Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE) business. The planned transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions.

As a standalone business under AURELIUS's ownership, ECE is expected to benefit from greater independence and a dedicated strategic focus, helping it to drive innovation, respond quickly to customer needs, and accelerate the digitalization and transformation of industrial operations.

ECE is a recognized industry leader in private wireless, serving nearly 900 customers across industries including manufacturing, mining, logistics, airports, ports and power generation worldwide. Its portfolio also includes industrial devices, on-premises operational technology (OT) edge and micro-edge solutions, as well as software applications that enable industrial AI-powered use cases. ECE's digitalization platform helps organizations improve operational performance, increase automation, and enhance sustainability and worker safety by connecting assets and processing OT data on premises for greater data security and sovereignty.

“This planned transaction supports Nokia's strategy to sharpen its portfolio and direct capital and resources to the areas where it can create the greatest long-term value. It also provides ECE with a strong foundation for its next growth phase as a standalone business. Our priority throughout the transition will be continued growth of the business and continuity for existing customers and employees,” said Konstanty Owczarek, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Nokia.

“ECE is a strong business with differentiated technology, a talented team, a global footprint and an established customer base that includes many Fortune 500 enterprises across various industries. We see significant opportunities for ECE to build on its leading position in private 5G and industrial edge as a standalone business, expand its portfolio into emerging areas such as AI-powered industrial automation, and help customers accelerate the digitalization and automation of their operations,” said Fabian Steger, Managing Director AURELIUS Fund IV and V.

Under the agreement, subject to customary closing conditions, including completion of any required information and consultation processes with employee representatives, where applicable, and regulatory approvals, ECE employees are expected to transfer with the business at closing in accordance with applicable local laws and processes. The companies are cooperating closely to ensure continuity for existing customers and employees and to support a smooth transition.

Advisors

PwC Germany served as M&A and transaction services advisor to Nokia and Roschier acted as legal advisor.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity infrastructure, enabling the AI supercycle. We build networks that connect intelligence and deliver a comprehensive connectivity solution across fixed, mobile, IP, optical, core, and data center networks. With security by design, AI-driven innovation, and AI-optimized architecture, Nokia delivers trusted infrastructure that enables AI to scale and advances connectivity to secure a brighter world.

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