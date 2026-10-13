Changan Automobile Brings Its Global Product Lineup To Mondial De L'auto 2026



CHANGAN NEVO makes its European debut, with its best-selling EV SUV CHANGAN NEVO Q05 to the European lineup, set to officially go on sale in Q1 2027.

CHANGAN NEVO, CHANGAN DEEPAL and AVATR bring a multi-powertrain lineup to Mondial de l'Auto 2026.

AVATR CONCEPT T09 makes its global premiere, redefining new luxury aesthetics.

Changan announces major updates across its brands and products, sales and services, and localised production capacity in the European market. Luís Figo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, has been appointed the Changan Product Experience Ambassador.

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondial de l'Auto 2026, one of the world's leading international motor shows, opens today. Changan Automobile is hosting a global media event under the theme“Firmly Rooted, Growing Together”, presenting its global brand and product lineup, including the European debut of CHANGAN NEVO and the European premiere of the CHANGAN NEVO Q05. Changan is also announcing major updates to its products, localisation strategy and brand initiatives, underlining its commitment to its global Vast Ocean Plan. Luís Figo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, has been appointed the Changan Product Experience Ambassador and driven one of Changan's models on the streets of Paris, sharing his experience with audiences around the world.









Advancing the Global Vast Ocean Plan

Under its Vast Ocean Plan, Changan Automobile is developing the European market as a strategic priority, growing with local partners and customers and using its European experience to support its global ambitions. Changan has been in Europe for 25 years and has picked up pace since its pan-European brand launch in Germany in March last year. The major announcements in Paris mark Changan's accelerating shift towards a fully global operating model.

Global Brand and Product Lineup Takes the Stage

Changan Automobile launched the CHANGAN and AVATR brands at its pan-European brand launch in Germany in March 2025, followed by the CHANGAN DEEPAL line at IAA MOBILITY 2025 in Munich last September. At Mondial de l'Auto 2026, Changan is bringing CHANGAN NEVO to the European market, with three models making their European premiere: CHANGAN NEVO Q05, CHANGAN NEVO Q06 and CHANGAN NEVO A06. The NEVO Q05 is the first CHANGAN NEVO model developed for global markets. With the addition of CHANGAN NEVO, Changan now has a comprehensive brand and product lineup in Europe.







At Mondial de l'Auto 2026, the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 PHEV and the right-hand-drive CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 PHEV take the stage, bringing two PHEV models to the European market. Adapted to European road conditions and driving habits, both models show the style and substance of CHANGAN DEEPAL. The CHANGAN CS55 PLUS BlueCore HEV also makes its first appearance outside China, showcasing the strength of Changan's hybrid technology. The AVATR CONCEPT T09, AVATR's tech-luxury flagship SUV, makes its European debut, bringing a new take on luxury to European customers.

Accelerating Localisation Strategy Across the Board







Changan Automobile is bringing withU, its global customer care programme, to Europe, providing full support for customers throughout ownership. For after-sales support, Changan prioritizes quality, reinforces its European parts hubs, and provides round-the-clock rapid assistance. The company has established four regional parts hubs in the Netherlands, the UK and Spain, keeping parts availability above 97%. It delivers parts to major cities within 24 hours and anywhere in Europe within 72 hours. In addition, a European Call Centre in Romania provides 7×8 (7 days a week, 8 hours a day) support to customers.

Changan Automobile continues to accelerate its localisation strategy in Europe. By the end of 2026, the company will establish nearly 400 sales and service outlets across 15 European countries, with the network expected to reach 650 outlets by 2027. Changan will introduce pan-European roadside assistance (RSA), complimentary basic maintenance and a range of finance solutions. The company has also established three new national sales companies in the UK, Spain and Italy this year, bringing its European footprint to eight subsidiaries and more than 800 employees, over 80% of whom are local. Over the next three years, Changan plans to hire more than 350 additional local employees.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

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