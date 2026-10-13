The National Space Society Selects Its 'NSS 30 Under 30' Class Of Young Space Professionals

Eight "NSS 30 Under 30" inductees. Credit: National Space Society

Honorees Selected for Outstanding Contributions to Space Exploration, Development, and Settlement

- Jennifer Rothblatt, Director of Operations, National Space SocietyMERRITT ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Space Society has announced its inaugural“NSS 30 Under 30” Class of 2026, recognizing 30 outstanding individuals under age 30 making meaningful contributions to space exploration, development, and settlement. These young people come from a wide range of educational and industry backgrounds from across the globe and represent some of the finest minds entering the space entrepreneurship, science, and engineering.As the first group of honorees, this recognition is unique in the newspace sector, allowing those selected to advance their careers with not just another award, but with unique mentorship and collaboration opportunities. Joining the growing NSS's Young Professionals community allows hundreds of participants to reap the rewards of their hard, ongoing work. A major component of the two programs is the joining of awardees with seasoned space professionals from many backgrounds, including NASA, other national space agencies, entrepreneurs, space industry thought leaders, and NSS members and international chapters."The future of space will be shaped by more than technology,” said Jennifer Rothblatt, who is directing the NSS 30 Under 30 program.“It will be shaped by the people who bring new ideas, perspectives, and leadership to the challenges ahead. Our inaugural NSS 30 Under 30 class demonstrates the extraordinary talent already making an impact across the space community. We're proud to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to supporting their continued growth and contributions."The inaugural class includes young engineers, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, advocates, and professionals in medicine, law, education, business, and technology. This clearly demonstrates there is no single path to making an impact in space-related fields.The competition was fierce, with honorees selected through a multi-stage review involving NSS leadership, subject advisors, and the NSS Young Professionals community. Candidates were evaluated on four criteria: impact, potential, relevance, and merit.This is an annual competition, and 2026 awardees will be featured on the initiative's website for a full year, allowing them to leverage their status to prospective employers, business partners, and potential funding sources. The honorees will be further represented through individual media spotlights, interviews, social media, NSS Young Professionals programming, and coverage in the society's quarterly magazine,“Ad Astra.”For more information on the NSS's 30 Under 30 initiative, see the program website.ABOUT THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETYThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens' voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.

Rod Pyle

National Space Society

+1 626-399-4440

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The National Space Society Selects its 'NSS 30 Under 30' Class of Young Space Professionals News Provided By National Space Society October 13, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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