OSG To Showcase Complete Screw Air Compressor System Solutions At PTC ASIA 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JIADING, SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Date: November 3‐6, 2026 Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre Booth: N5‐C4PTC ASIA is Asia's premier exhibition for power transmission and fluid power technology, bringing together manufacturers, buyers and technical experts from around the world.Shanghai Honest Compressor Co., Ltd. (Brand: OSG) will participate in PTC ASIA 2026. We sincerely welcome global customers, partners and industry friends to visit our booth for face‐to‐face discussions, technical communication and business negotiation.Our Exhibit FocusOSG specializes in R&D and manufacturing of energy‐efficient screw air compressors, including permanent‐magnet variable‐speed models and two‐stage compression units. We deliver one‐stop complete compressed‐air system packages, covering air receivers, dryers, filters and other post‐treatment equipment. Supporting fluid equipment such as industrial centrifugal pumps are also available as auxiliary accessories for full‐project supply.Our air compressor systems are widely exported to Latin America, Southeast Asia and other overseas regions. Custom‐built units complying with American electrical standards (230/460V‐60Hz) can be provided to satisfy international project requirements.Visit Us at Booth N5‐C4Our professional sales and technical team will be on‐site throughout the exhibition. We are ready to review your project requirements, discuss technical parameters and offer tailored quotations.Whether you need standard energy‐saving air compressors, complete compressed‐air station packages or customized overseas‐oriented units, please come and meet us at Booth N5‐C4.Exhibition InformationExhibition: PTC ASIA 2026 / ComVac ASIA 2026Date: November 3‐6, 2026Venue: Shanghai New International Expo CentreBooth: N5‐C4Company: Shanghai Honest Compressor Co., Ltd. (OSG)Scan the official exhibition registration QR‐code to finish visitor registration and get free admission in advance.We look forward to meeting you at PTC ASIA 2026 and exploring new cooperation opportunities for industrial compressed‐air solutions.

Shanghai Honest Compressor Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Honest Compressor Co., Ltd.

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OSG to Showcase Complete Screw Air Compressor System Solutions at PTC ASIA 2026 News Provided By Globalso October 13, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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